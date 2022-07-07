Muggy weather continues, but a break is ahead

A break in the soupy humidity is coming, but it is still a couple of days away.

The sporadic nature of the showers and thunderstorms across the state this week will have one more cycle on Friday, then a larger wave of showers and thunderstorms comes through on Saturday. This will make Sunday the sunnier, less humid, and nicer of the two days to be outside this weekend.

In short, if I were planning a pool party Saturday, I’d move it to Sunday.

Friday has the same feel as most of the days this week. It remains humid with sun and clouds going back and forth during the day. Then scattered showers and thunderstorms bubble up in the afternoon and progress southeastward across the state.

Increasingly, Saturday looks to bring several rounds of showers throughout the day, not just in the afternoon. Some of those rounds will be light, and some heavy, but do not expect the threat of rain to end until after sunset on Saturday.

Saturday will also be the last of the especially humid days until the middle of next week, and it will be cloudy more often than not, keeping the afternoon temperature from getting above the lower 80s.

Rainfall amounts will vary widely across central Virginia on Saturday, which is usually the case in the summer. The atmospheric processes that come together to make showers and thunderstorms in the summer are generally smaller than those producing the day-long soaking rains we get in the fall, winter, and spring. As a result, rainfall amounts are expected to vary across a single metropolitan area during the summer. But as a first guess, one-half to one inch of rain is the general idea for metro Richmond on Saturday.

A slow drying of the atmosphere over Virginia takes shape on Sunday, making for a sunnier and less humid day with afternoon temperatures in the 80s. The humidity will drop further for Monday, so even with temperatures well into the 80s, it will be easier for the body to cool itself while outside.

By the middle of next week, the humidity creeps back up and leads to the scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but Virginia will be spared truly oppressive heat. That’s not to say it will be pleasantly cool, because it won’t be. But the anchor of the heat next week will hold farther west, where some lower elevations from Idaho to Montana will likely touch 100 degrees.