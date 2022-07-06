Muggy weather goes on, but weekend relief ahead

The persistent weather pattern of the last couple of days will continue into the start of the weekend.

Humidity stays high in Richmond and temperatures will peak around 90 or so in the afternoons through Friday, maintaining the chance of showers and stronger thunderstorms. The chance is highest in the afternoons and evenings, but the humidity is going to remain high enough that storms can survive well into the night.

The risk for truly damaging thunderstorms is low, but not zero. The biggest threat would be from damaging straight-line winds and localized intense rainfall.

Saturday brings a gradual transition out of the high heat and humidity as a weakening cold front drifts southward across the state. The front, which is the leading edge of some less humid air, progresses into North Carolina by Saturday evening. The end result makes Sunday the nicer of the two days to be outside this weekend.

Saturday will not be an especially rainy day, but a few rounds of showers are likely during the day, which will keep the temperature from reaching the 90s. By Sunday morning, the wind will be from the northeast, tapping into some of the much less humid air that will remain anchored northward toward Pennsylvania and New York. Sunday will not be pristinely sunny, but there will be a very noticeable drop in humidity with afternoon temperatures holding in the 80s. That slightly drier air will also hold off any substantial chance of showers or thunderstorms.

Any rain over the next three days will be welcome. While metro Richmond remains close to normal for rainfall, counties to the immediate south and west of Richmond have begun to see a rapid drying. Broad areas from Nottoway to South Hill have received less than 2 inches of rain in the last five weeks. Late June and July bring the strongest direct sunlight of the year, meaning soils dry out more quickly than other times of the year. As a result, drought can develop quickly.

After the break in humidity early next week, it returns by Wednesday, reintroducing the risk of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. If you are looking for a positive, we can say with great confidence that there is no evidence of a legitimate record-threatening heatwave coming to Virginia next week. It will remain warm and a bit humid, but the serious heat will be migrating to the central and western part of the country next week.