Muggy with a few showers ahead

Warm and humid on Wednesday, with a small scattering of showers late in the day, and the risk for showers continues throughout Wednesday night before a break in the humidity returns for Thursday.

Typical June weather follows on Friday, with sun and clouds and highs in the 80s. Another disturbance moves through Friday night and the first half of Saturday, bringing several rounds of showers, and a much better shot at some legitimate soaking rain early on Saturday morning.

But Saturday does not appear to be a washout, as the threat for rain looks to end around midday. Nonetheless, Sunday will be the sunnier and drier of the two days this coming weekend.

Early next week, there are signs of a heatwave settling in from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast, sending highs into the 90s as far north as Wisconsin and Minnesota. Whether or not some of that hot air edges eastward into Virginia next week is still an open question, as a cell of cooler high pressure may hold close enough to our north to keep that heat west of the Appalachians.

June has been getting hotter in Richmond. Over the last 20 years, the average June high temperature was 86.5 degrees, which is the highest 20-year average in Richmond’s entire period of record.

There have always been ups and down, but the planetary warming signal has been emerging from the noise for several years now. Frequently through the 20th century, the average monthly high temperature in June was below 84 degrees in Richmond, but it has not been cooler than that since 2004.

In fact, three of the four hottest Junes on record in Richmond have come since 2008.

Somewhat quietly, although big news within the business of weather, the National Weather Service has named a new director. The National Weather Service is part of NOAA, which comes under the direction of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Kenneth Graham became the new director on Tuesday, June 7. He had been the director of the National Hurricane Center since 2018, serving during the exceedingly busy seasons of 2020 and 2021.

Graham previously was in charge of the local National Weather Service office in southeast Louisiana, leading weather support in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010.

Graham succeeds Louis Uccellini, who had been director since 2013, and is retiring after more than three decades of service in the National Weather Service.

Jamie Rhome, current deputy director of the National Hurricane Center, will assume the role of acting director until a permanent director is named. Rhome has been with the National Hurricane Center since 1999.