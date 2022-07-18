Nearing 100 degrees this weekend in Richmond area

Sean Sublette Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tuesday brings a better chance of showers than the past couple of days, then a surge of more serious summer heat settles across the state through this weekend.

It will be the hottest air so far this summer, keeping afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. Virginia will not find itself under the massive heat dome that currently sits over the middle of the country, but pieces of that very hot air will repeatedly break off from the dome and slide toward Virginia until the first of next week.

Virginia’s heat is likely to peak this weekend, with afternoon temperatures briefly reaching the 100-degree threshold. There will be a modest easing of the humidity on Friday and Saturday, but it will only back away briefly from the mid-July levels that Richmond has become infamous for over the years.

Record highs will be within reach this weekend, but early indications suggest we will fall short. Saturday’s record high is 103 (1952), and Sunday’s is 105 (2010).

Nonetheless, the heat index will be up around 105 several times through this weekend, so hydrate and stay out of the sun if you can during the hottest part of the day.

Heat may not be as visually stunning as flooding, hurricanes, or tornadoes, but over the past 30 years, it has consistently caused more fatalities than any other weather hazard, including cold. Remember the signs of heat stroke: rapid breathing and pulse, headache, nausea, dizziness, confusion, and/or seizures. Heat stroke can damage the brain and other vital organs and requires immediate medical attention.

As a first step when symptoms begin, find a way to get cool water on the skin. According to the Mayo Clinic, a cool water mist applied to the skin promotes evaporation, helping bring down core body temperature. Ice packs to the neck, back, and armpits are also good ways to start.

If you have lived in Virginia a long time and feel like it has gotten hotter and more humid recently, it is not your imagination. Overall, the number of exceedingly hot and humid days in Virginia has climbed 72%.

A 2020 analysis, led by Colin Raymond at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, calculated the highest 5% of all daily heat and humidity values at 474 stations across the country in the 1980s and 1990s.

Then, to compare time periods of the same length, the research team calculated how often that end-of-century average occurred in the years between 2000-19.

As another way to think about it, imagine the ten hottest and most humid days during the last 20 years of the 20th century in Virginia. That same level of heat and humidity (or higher) has happened 17 times in the first 20 years of the 21st century.

Because summers are already hot and humid in the Southeast, Virginia’s 72% increase is among the lowest in the country. Not surprisingly, regions of the country that are traditionally less hot and humid had some of the biggest increases.

The research is part of a larger study on how the levels of heat and humidity are accelerating as the climate warms worldwide. Read about the research in Raymond’s own words below.