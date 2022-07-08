Needed rain ahead Saturday, less humid Sunday

This weekend will be unusual in central Virginia. It will be substantially cooler than normal both days.

Rain is ahead on Saturday, although the afternoon looks wetter than the morning, and the humidity will remain just as high as the last few days. If you wake up in the morning and it’s not raining yet, be patient. Although there may be some sunnier periods on Saturday, clouds will dominate the sky more often than not, keeping temperatures in the 70s for most of the day.

The leading edge of some less humid air, which is what qualifies as a cold front this time of year, will push across Virginia on Saturday, focusing numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms as it slowly passes through. Although the relatively steadier nature of the showers will begin to fade in the evening, some spottier showers or drizzle will linger well into the night.

Rain totals will vary, but most amounts will be somewhere between a half-inch and an inch before ending. The high humidity on Saturday will extend through a very deep layer of the atmosphere, so do not be surprised if you find yourself under some intense downpours for an hour or so. Isolated rainfall amounts upward of two inches are more than just a little plausible, so ponding of water could become an issue in a few places by Saturday evening.

That front will slow down and stall in North Carolina on Sunday, turning our winds more from the northeast. But the core of the much drier air is going to hold a couple of hundred miles to the north of Richmond on Sunday, which means clouds will linger for most of the day. Showers are not likely in central Virginia, but a few pockets of light showers are likely farther west toward Roanoke. The clouds and northeast winds will also keep temperatures in the upper 70s for most of the day in Richmond, but there will be a perceptible easing of the humidity as the day wears on.

Humidity continues to drop through Sunday night and will be lowest on Monday, making for a pleasantly cool start to Monday morning. But we are in the time of year when it is difficult to keep the humidity down for too long, so be ready for it to surge upward by the middle of next week, bringing the scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorm threat with it as early as Wednesday afternoon.

