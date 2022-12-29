New center to help Virginia prepare for climate change

As the effects of a warming climate continue to impact Virginians, a new center at George Mason University is coming together to help individual towns, cities, and counties across Virginia better prepare for what is ahead.

The Virginia Climate Center is expected to launch in late January. Led by James Kinter, a professor in the Department of Atmospheric, Oceanic, and Earth Sciences at GMU, the VCC will work with local communities across the state, listening to what they need and providing information to help them develop strategies to manage their risks from a warming climate.

Kinter is excited about what VCC can do for the people of Virginia, “It’s entirely a community-oriented organization. Almost an extension service like many states have for agriculture. It’s modeled in very much the same way: combining research that is going on inside the university with real-life problems going on outside of the university.”

The VCC team was awarded a 2-year, $2 million grant from NOAA to develop the pilot project. Initially, it will be focused on helping the communities in the northern part of the state, providing data to localities to make better decisions about public health, infrastructure, transportation, agriculture, and natural resources.

But it does not mean southern and western Virginia are excluded. Asked if locations such as Dinwiddie or Halifax counties came to them for ideas about adaptation, Kinter says they are ready.

“Absolutely. Each local community has to figure out how to deal with that on its own. The problem we’re trying to solve is to help each of those smaller communities understand their risks and develop resilience strategies to address those risks.”

***

Kinter identified five key threats to Virginia.

Rising sea levels are already leading to an increase in coastal flooding along the state’s tidal rivers, inland bays, oceanfront locations, and at its key coastal military installations.

Heat waves and the urban heat island effect are increasing risks to public health, especially in historically underserved communities where there is a lack of green space to temper the heat.

Warming winters allow larger populations of mosquitoes and ticks to survive into the following spring, increasing transmission risks of West Nile and Lyme diseases.

Drought has not been an issue recently, but there have been multi-year droughts in the mid-late 1960s and mid-late 1980s. The warming climate causes more evaporation from soils, worsening drought, with huge impacts on the state’s valuable agricultural areas.

Finally, river and stream flooding is on the rise away from the coastlines.

“Infrastructure in northern Virginia is defined on engineering standards that were written down in the 1960s, and were based on data collected over the first half of the 20th century. So they are absolutely obsolete.”

While there has been a broad expansion of urban areas since the 1960s, the increase in impermeable surfaces is not solely to blame for the increased flooding of streams, creeks, and rivers.

Kinter is passionate to get the numbers right, “We have highly accurate simulations of the climate system and the surface hydrology, both now and in the past. Simulations are done both with and without the increase in development of impermeable surfaces over the last century. We verify our models against previous flooding observations for validation.”

***

Early work is already being done to understand what Virginia can save by following through on the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act — effectively eliminating power plant emissions by 2045.

A forthcoming analysis of health costs led by Luis Ortiz at VCC indicates that the state will save $2.8 billion to $7 billion over the next 20 years if the goals of the VCEA are met. In central Virginia, Chesterfield and Henrico counties would save a combined $75 million annually.

Ideally, Kinter hopes the VCC might resurrect the defunct Virginia State Climatologist Office, bringing their resources together with those from Old Dominion University, Virginia Tech, and the University of Virginia.

In most states, the state climatologist office serves multiple functions. For example, Oklahoma and New Jersey have developed a mesonet, a very high resolution network of weather observations statewide. Kinter does not want Virginia to get left behind.

“We don’t have one of those in Virginia. And Maryland just announced a sizable investment in developing a mesonet, and that’s our competition right across the river.”

With so many different climate zones with diverse ecosystems in Virginia, Kinter continues, “that kind of diversity screams for having a central place that carries all that information and makes it available to people as they need it. Having a mesonet would be incredibly valuable.”

The congressionally mandated National Climate Assessment will be updated in 2023, but Kinter is concerned that the finer details of Virginia’s impacts may get lost within the report’s broader southeast chapter. The authors attempt to include as much detail as possible, but invariably, Virginia is included in areas that extend to Florida and Louisiana, which have different geographies and ecosystems. A closer analysis of Virginia’s risks could also come from a revamped Virginia State Climatologist Office.

“There are a lot of benefits to recharging it.”