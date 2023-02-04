Sean Sublette Meteorologist Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Virginia just finished one of its 10 warmest Januarys on record, and as the planet continues to warm, impacts from the changing climate will continue to mount. Last week, a new survey was released to gauge voters' attitudes about climate change policies in the U.S.

The survey did not examine how voters felt about the science of the topic, but examined the policies that are related to climate change and renewable energy.

At least 75% of registered voters support federal funding into renewable energy sources, tax rebates to people purchasing energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels, and tax incentives for people and businesses to buy appliances that do not run on oil or natural gas.

Jointly produced by the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication and the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, the December 2022 survey interviewed 1,085 adults, 86% of whom are registered to vote. Within those surveyed, the same number of registered voters identified as conservative republicans or liberal democrats: 27%.

More specifically to the Virginia conversation, 78% of registered voters support federal funding to make homes in low-income communities more efficient. A similar state-run program remains in place as part of Virginia's involvement in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Gov. Glenn Youngkin has been working to remove Virginia from RGGI since taking office last year.

Coal, the most polluting of the fossil fuels, is already declining in use in Virginia, and two of Dominion Energy’s coal units in Chesterfield County are scheduled for decommissioning at the end of May. The survey finds widespread support to help those people impacted by the decline of coal: 78% support creating a jobs program to hire unemployed coal workers to close down old coal mines.

Transportation and electricity generation are the largest contributors to the carbon emissions that are warming the planet, but agricultural practices contribute about 10%. However, there is strong support to help farmers here, as 84% of voters support federal funding to help farmers improve methods to protect and restore soils.

Regarding infrastructure, 79% support generating renewable energy on public lands in the U.S., although the numbers are not quite as strong regarding electric vehicles, as 59% support building electric vehicle charging stations.

George Mason and Yale have been regularly surveying on these topics since 2010. Edward Maibach is the director of the GMU Center and has noticed some trends, “In general, over the past decade, Republicans have become less supportive of the idea that the federal government should prioritize the development of renewable energy. That said, the majority of Republicans do support a variety of federal policies to make clean energy and clean transportation more available and affordable.”

Not surprisingly, there are some additional large gaps in responses across the political spectrum, but Maibach sees some areas of agreement.

“There is strong support among both groups for increasing federal research and development spending for solar and wind power, and for helping home and owners of other buildings make their buildings more energy efficient, and especially for helping farmers adopt more climate-friendly farming practices.”

Finally, with education remaining a hot topic in the state this year, three out of four registered voters say that schools should teach children about the causes, impacts, and potential solutions of planetary warming.

The full survey results and methods are available form the George Mason Center for Climate Change Communication at climatechangecommunication.org.

