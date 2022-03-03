New weather satellite on the way to cover the West Coast

The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday afternoon from Cape Canaveral. Part of the GOES-R series (R, S, T, U), the GOES-T satellite will give constant coverage of the western United States and most of the Pacific Ocean.

The first in this series, GOES-R, was launched in 2017 and is currently monitoring eastern North America and the Atlantic Ocean, having been renamed GOES-16 and known colloquially as GOES-East.

GOES stands for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite. These satellites are in geostationary orbit, 22,300 miles above the earth. This positioning allows the satellites to go around Earth at the same rate the planet turns on its axis, so they can monitor the same location on Earth without interruption.

With Tuesday’s successful launch, the satellite continues toward its orbital location. Once there, it will be renamed GOES-18 and undergo testing of its systems. After those check out, it will migrate to its position over the Pacific Ocean, taking on the nickname of GOES-West in early 2023.

The current satellite in the GOES-West position (GOES-17) will continue to operate as a backup. It suffered from a small cooling problem shortly after reaching orbit in 2018. While that satellite is not in any danger, the newer satellite will provide better coverage.

Data from these satellites feeds weather computer simulations, which increase forecast accuracy in the long-term. In addition to providing higher resolution atmospheric data in both time and space, this is the first series of satellites that contain a lighting mapper, improving forecasts over the ocean where ground-based lightning detection is sparse at best. Even more critical to the western United States, the lightning data from these satellites can often detect the beginning of a wildfire, long before it is observed on the ground.

Both NOAA and NASA play roles in building the satellite, getting it into position, and distributing the data. NOAA oversees the GOES-R program through an integrated NOAA-NASA office, manages the ground system, operates the satellites, and distributes their data to users worldwide. NASA Goddard Space Flight Center oversees the acquisition of the GOES-R spacecraft and instruments.

The final satellite in the series, GOES-U is scheduled to launch in the spring of 2024. As the life span of these satellites is limited, NOAA is working with NASA on the next-generation geostationary satellite mission called GeoXO for the 2030s.

