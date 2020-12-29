New Year's forecast: Richmond will greet 2021 with umbrellas and puddles

New Year’s Eve is bringing yet another chance of rain to Richmond, but it won’t be the total washout that Christmas Eve was.

Instead, New Year’s Day looks like the wettest part of our immediate future.

But this time we should do without the kind of stormy, snowy, blustery and frigid mess that swept Virginia around Christmas.

There's no perfect-looking day to aim for outdoor plans if you've got a long holiday weekend coming up. Each day has some drawbacks or forecast uncertainties to keep in mind. But for now, Saturday looks the most agreeable.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Rain is unlikely to be steady or heavy. Highs across central Virginia could range from upper 40s to upper 50s depending on the cloudiness and timing of a cold front pushing in from the north.

Thursday night: Cloudy with rising rain chances. Temperatures will mostly hover in the 40s, but possibly dip to the upper 30s.

New Year's Day - Friday: Overcast with periods of steady rain likely. Temperatures will be slow to rise from the 40s into the 50s, especially west of Interstate 95.