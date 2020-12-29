New Year's forecast: Richmond will greet 2021 with umbrellas and puddles

New Year’s Eve is bringing yet another chance of rain to Richmond, but it won’t be the total washout that Christmas Eve was.
Instead, New Year’s Day looks like the wettest part of our immediate future.
But this time we should do without the kind of stormy, snowy, blustery and frigid mess that swept Virginia around Christmas.
There's no perfect-looking day to aim for outdoor plans if you've got a long holiday weekend coming up. Each day has some drawbacks or forecast uncertainties to keep in mind. But for now, Saturday looks the most agreeable.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Rain is unlikely to be steady or heavy. Highs across central Virginia could range from upper 40s to upper 50s depending on the cloudiness and timing of a cold front pushing in from the north.
Thursday night: Cloudy with rising rain chances. Temperatures will mostly hover in the 40s, but possibly dip to the upper 30s.
New Year's Day - Friday: Overcast with periods of steady rain likely. Temperatures will be slow to rise from the 40s into the 50s, especially west of Interstate 95.
Saturday: A rain chance lingers into the early morning, followed by some clearing after another cold front pushes offshore. More showers are possible by the evening or overnight, but we could have a fairly dry day between systems. Highs will warm at least into the 50s, and possibly well into the 60s if there are some good breaks of sunshine. There's a slight chance of some afternoon 70s if we're lucky.
Sunday: Our chance of showers will depend on another weak low and front near the coastline. At best, we'll stay dry. At worst, some hit-or-miss rain and clouds stick around. Otherwise, it looks partly cloudy with slightly cooler highs anywhere from the lower 50s to upper 50s.
A last-minute boost to 2020's precipitation
Of course, the atmosphere doesn’t know or care that our calendar year ends on Thursday night. However annoying it may be, at least it is in character for 2020 that our final minutes of this very wet year could be marked by even more rain.
At 63.44 inches, 2020 currently ranks third of the past 134 years with official precipitation data for Richmond. Just 0.3-inch would see us surpass 2018 for second place, with all-time leader 1889 still well ahead at 72.02 inches. Second place is a realistic finish, but not destined to occur given the spotty nature of Thursday's showers. Look for more on this next week.
On that note, this is currently our fifth-wettest December at 6.62 inches. Thursday may see us hop into fourth or third place, but it's starting to look like we won't catch up with 2009's monthly record of 8.16 inches.
Wet, but not wild weather pattern
A few days ago, it looked like this New Year's system might play out very much like the dynamic Christmas Eve storm.
But the forecast has trended slower and farther west. As a result, the heavier rain for Virginia holds off until Friday, and it won't be followed by a blast of cold air and mountain snows. There may be some freezing rain or wintry mix in the high elevations of Northern Virginia later this week, but no widespread or significant wintry weather issues.
This system will still be a significant one for other parts of the country – plenty of snow and ice from the Great Plains to Great Lakes, and severe weather across the Deep South – but it doesn't look too menacing for Virginia.
With the ground still soggy, Friday's wet weather would inevitably lead to some standing water in the usual spots and modest rises on our rivers during the first weekend of 2021.
The turn of the year weather pattern doesn’t look outright warm for us anymore, but it still looks mild compared to what we’d expect.
Our old troublemaker, the wedge – also known as cold air damming – might even make those 50s a best case scenario for Richmond-area highs on New Year's Day. High pressure will be positioned over the Northeast as low pressure drives from the Ozarks to the Great Lakes. In winter, that pattern can reinforce cloudy, chilly air in central Virginia and cause mild forecasts to miss by several degrees.
Luckily, Richmond's morning lows should stay above freezing from Thursday through the weekend, and maybe until the middle of next week.
So it wouldn't get cold enough either aloft or at ground level for wintry precipitation in the foreseeable future, but by having highs in the 40s or 50s instead of 60s, we’ll also cut down on thunderstorm potential.
Suffolk's Christmas Eve tornadoes
Two tornadoes hit the rural, southwestern portion of Suffolk late on Christmas Eve and damaged several homes, but no one was injured. The National Weather Service in Wakefield surveyed the tracks and rated both at EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with estimated peak winds between 90 and 100 mph. The same line of storms caused scattered, non-tornadic wind damage across southeastern Virginia.
These were only the third and fourth December tornadoes on record for the state, after Dec. 1, 1974 and Dec. 5, 1977. By extension, these were Virginia’s latest-ever tornado reports in any year since official records began in 1950.
Suffolk recently saw two destructive tornadoes on Aug. 4 when Tropical Storm Isaias blasted the region.
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.