Next weather system looks like more rain than snow for Va., but late January will be worth watching

Next week's weather will definitely be wetter, probably feel colder, and might turn parts of the region wintry and white.

It's not yet a guarantee of snow in Richmond, but it's sure to be more interesting to watch than this past week. Especially if you're north and northwest of the metro area.

An active, wavy-looking jet stream pattern will bring us at least one system, and maybe two: the first will kick off the next workweek, and another is possible by around Thursday or Friday.

But any snowflake icons showing up in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday are probably overselling the chance, at least as far as metro Richmond goes. We may see a brief bit of wintry mix as the wet weather arrives, or as it departs, but the bulk of what we'll be dealing with is a soaking rain.

That could add up to 1 inch or more in some local rain gauges. After these mostly-dry weeks, it might just feel like we've slogged back into December.

As all of that moisture moves into the region, so will some warmer temperatures up at cloud level. Western and northern parts of Virginia stand a better chance of an icy mix instead of rain, or along with it, but it's only looking like a true snowstorm for places like the Midwest and Northeast U.S.