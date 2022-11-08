Nicole's rain ahead for Virginia

Quiet and seasonable conditions continue through Thursday in central Virginia, but the state will take its turn with Tropical Storm Nicole on Friday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the storm began to concentrate its rain and wind closer to the center of circulation, an indication that it has transitioned from subtropical to a truly tropical storm. Further intensification is expected, with the storm forecast to be a legitimate hurricane as the center crosses the Bahamas, making landfall on the east coast of Florida late Wednesday night.

Well ahead of the storm, coastal flooding remains a concern from Florida to Virginia between now and Thursday, with minor flooding along the lower James and York rivers at high tide.

High pressure to the north and the tropical system to the south have kept winds consistently onshore several hundreds of miles away from the storm, which is why flooding has already occurred in parts of the Outer Banks. Wind will turn more from the south on Friday morning in Virginia and North Carolina, ending the coastal flooding threat north of Cape Hatteras.

Once the storm finishes crossing the Florida peninsula on Thursday, it will turn sharply north, and Virginia will begin to get rain from it starting late Thursday night.

With the turn north late Thursday, the rain will expand dramatically northward, far away from the center of circulation, bringing rain into Virginia before daybreak on Friday.

Overall, Friday will be a wet day across Virginia, but the heaviest rain still appears as if it will fall west of Richmond, from Charlottesville, Lynchburg, and areas west into the mountains. The specific center of circulation will move south to north, hugging the West Virginia state line, which keeps it a couple of hundred miles west of Richmond.

As a result, Richmond will be on the warmer side of the storm, giving us a day in the 60s with morning rain, but also with numerous breaks — perhaps lasting as long as a few hours. A gusty breeze from the south will settle in, reminiscent of previous tropical systems, and it will feel especially humid for November. The Friday winds are not expected to do significant damage, generally gusting between 15-25 mph.

A final surge of rain, perhaps with a thunderstorm or heavier squall, will signal the back end of the storm for Richmond. Right now, it looks like that happens late Friday night, allowing Saturday to bring a mix of sun and clouds, falling humidity, and temperatures in the 60s.

Within that final surge on Friday night could be some brief gusts to 40 or 50 mph, leading to isolated downed trees and thus some power outages, but these would be the exception rather than the rule.

For central Virginia, between 0.75 and 1.50 inches of rain is still our forecast for now. Small scale flooding of streams and urban areas is certainly possible, especially where there are leaves blocking drainage areas, but there is much more concern in western parts of the state, where 2-3 inches of rain will be more common over the course of Friday.

After a break on Saturday, a much weaker disturbance races through Saturday night, touching off some small showers, then the coldest air so far this season settles in for Sunday and the start of next week.

Richmond has not had an official freeze yet this season, only falling to 34 degrees on the morning of October 20. But this coming Sunday and Monday nights will challenge that figure.

Sunday night will likely be the colder of the two nights, with low 30s common across central Virginia, and if the winds can go calm overnight, upper 20s are a distinct possibility.