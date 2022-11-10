Nicole's rain and wind come Friday

Nicole will bring soaking rain and gusty winds to most of Virginia, but the forward speed of the storm means that the rain will not linger for an especially long time, and that will keep the flood risk relatively small.

For central Virginia, numerous periods of rain will push through on Friday, with a final surge of heavier rain late in the afternoon and early evening. As the storm transitions away from a fully tropical system, the strongest winds around its core will begin to decrease, so large-scale wind damage and power outages are not expected on Friday in metro Richmond. Most of the time, winds will be about 10-20 mph.

Total rainfall in metro Richmond will be between about a half-inch and an inch. Given the last 4 weeks have been drier than normal, the rain will probably end up being more beneficial than troublesome.

However, within that final surge of heavier rain during the late afternoon and evening, some smaller individual squalls will be mixed in. A squall brings intense rain with strong winds, much like a thunderstorm, just without the thunder and lightning.

This means some gusts to 40-50 mph are possible during the afternoon and early evening, and scattered power outages most likely then. More concerning, the winds will be changing direction and speed with increasing height above the ground. As a result, individual squalls have the potential to spin and spawn a tornado. A full-fledged tornado outbreak is not expected, but have a plan in place for Friday afternoon and evening if a tornado warning is issued. Be able to get to the lowest level of whatever building is nearby and stay away from windows.

Remember the difference between a watch and warning. A tornado watch means conditions are coming together for the development of tornadoes and other storms with damaging winds in the coming a few hours. Essentially, this means it is time to move a plan of action from the back of your mind to the front of your mind. Using a popular baking analogy, it’s like laying out the ingredients for cupcakes out on the counter.

A tornado warning means radar or spotter reports indicate there is a tornado on the ground or about to touchdown, and these warnings last for about 30-45 minutes before the threat of an individual storm passes. This is more like taking those cupcakes out of the oven, so put your plan of action to work.

After a much quieter Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the 60s, some quick-moving small showers move through Saturday night, then the next surge of cold air advances into the state for Sunday. Highs on Sunday will hold near 50 with sunshine and a chilly breeze.

The next significant system arrives Tuesday, bringing periods of cold rain through the afternoon and evening, and signaling a surge of Arctic air — making the warm start to November feel like a distant memory.

By Friday and Saturday of next week, high temperatures will more consistently be closer to 50 degrees, with lows very likely to reach the 20s. Even if we do manage to stay above freezing this coming Sunday and Monday nights, the first hard freeze of the season is increasingly likely toward the weekend of the 19th.