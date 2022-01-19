 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No avoiding the cold, but snow is still flirting with Virginia
breaking featured

No avoiding the cold, but snow is still flirting with Virginia

Two chances for snow are ahead for central Virginia, but neither appears to be big enough to do some sledding.

While Thursday will not start out particularly cold, it will finish that way as occasional light rain in the morning transitions to snow in the afternoon. Raw north winds will force temperatures downward during the course of Thursday, and those winds will continue well into the night. A morning high near 40 will give way to temperatures in the upper 20s by nightfall.

None of the precipitation will be especially heavy or consistent on Thursday, but by dusk, a small amount of slush may accumulate up to an inch, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Travel is not expected to be impacted dramatically during the evening rush hour, but some slushy spots on less-traveled roads should be expected.

Winter Outlooks AKQ

Left: Winter Storm Watch locations, mainly southeast of Richmond.  Right: Preliminary forecast snow totals from Thursday afternoon through Saturday.  (NWS Wakefield)

The cold air continues to settle into the state Thursday night, but any snow threat will end an hour or so after sunset. With the temperature falling to around 20 degrees by dawn, any wet and slushy areas left over from Thursday evening will freeze into a much tougher ice, so getting started on Friday morning will take extra time.

That cloudy, cold, and gray winter feeling will hold in place on Friday with a high around 30 degrees, so very little melting of ice on surfaces will take place on its own.

Looking ahead at the next significant winter storm prospect on Friday night and early Saturday, all available data indicates the storm is trending farther east. This would substantially cut back on the chance for a genuine plowable snow to begin the weekend in Richmond. It is still too early to fully discount the chance for snow with the storm, but if the data trends continue, there will not be much reason to get out the sleds on Saturday afternoon.

Two chances at snow in the next 3 days. And any soft slush turns to hard ice as much colder air settles into Virginia.

The data trends also indicate that the chance for snow drops to nearly zero for areas north and west of Richmond, which we usually associate with more snow. Regarding impacts, there is still a lot of concern for metropolitan Hampton Roads, which will be closer to the storm. Even there, the odds of a massive snowstorm are on the decline, but even a small amount of snow with temperatures in the 20s can cause big transportation headaches. A quick inch of snow, followed by melting and refreezing, can cause far more accidents than 6-7 inches of snow.

Regardless, the cold will be the story after Saturday morning in metro Richmond. Late Saturday afternoon through Sunday look quiet with just some cloudy periods. The temperatures will be a long way from record low levels, but it will be colder than we have become accustomed to so far this winter. Highs Saturday and Sunday in the upper 30s to near 40. Lows Saturday and Sunday nights in the upper teens to around 20.

The next significant storm system arrives around Tuesday of next week. Early indications are that Richmond warms up just enough to get rain. But again, it is still very early.

ssublette@timesdispatch.com

Twitter: @SeanSublette

Facebook: Sean Sublette, Meteorologist

