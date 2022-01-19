No avoiding the cold, but snow is still flirting with Virginia

While Thursday will not start out particularly cold, it will finish that way as occasional light rain in the morning transitions to snow in the afternoon. Raw north winds will force temperatures downward during the course of Thursday, and those winds will continue well into the night. A morning high near 40 will give way to temperatures in the upper 20s by nightfall.

None of the precipitation will be especially heavy or consistent on Thursday, but by dusk, a small amount of slush may accumulate up to an inch, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Travel is not expected to be impacted dramatically during the evening rush hour, but some slushy spots on less-traveled roads should be expected.

The cold air continues to settle into the state Thursday night, but any snow threat will end an hour or so after sunset. With the temperature falling to around 20 degrees by dawn, any wet and slushy areas left over from Thursday evening will freeze into a much tougher ice, so getting started on Friday morning will take extra time.

That cloudy, cold, and gray winter feeling will hold in place on Friday with a high around 30 degrees, so very little melting of ice on surfaces will take place on its own.