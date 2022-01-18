No rest: more snow and more cold ahead for Richmond before the weekend

Winter is becoming entrenched in Virginia, with two significant systems to come this week. Once the second system passes by the middle of the weekend, a prolonged period of cold weather, meaning temperatures below normal, will last for more than a week.
Normal highs in Richmond are in the upper 40s, normal lows are in the upper 20s.
A cold front, or the leading edge of some much colder air, moves through on Thursday. Ordinarily, that would not be a cause for snow concerns, as precipitation usually finishes before a cold front fully crosses Richmond.
But there are indications a weak disturbance forms just to our south right after the front comes through, sending precipitation back into Virginia. The precise timing of the precipitation with the arrival of the sub-freezing air is critical, but this could spell an inch or two of snow late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Keep that in mind for the evening rush hour Thursday.
Of greater concern is a larger storm to start the weekend.
After a lull on Friday with much colder air entrenched over Virginia, another large storm system approaches from the Gulf Coast. Unlike the storm this past weekend, the center will almost certainly hold to the south of Richmond, meaning it will be very difficult for the storm to produce solely rain for central Virginia.
The end result is a good chance for an accumulating, plowable snow for central Virginia. There is still much uncertainty with regard to precise track, so there is also a reasonable chance for sleet to mix in with the snow, especially heading southeastward toward the Lower Peninsula.
Forecasting a highly specific amount with that second storm is a fool’s errand for now, but the scope of this storm suggests several inches of snow as a first guess for metropolitan Richmond, with the timing between dusk Friday and midday Saturday.
Prolonged cold will then settle in for at least a week. This will be the first truly prolonged period of winter cold we have had this winter, as highs next week will average in the 30s, with lows next week (Sunday the 23rd to Saturday the 29th) averaging in the teens to around 20.
Get set. It's going to feel like winter again.
