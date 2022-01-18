No rest: more snow and more cold ahead for Richmond before the weekend

Winter is becoming entrenched in Virginia, with two significant systems to come this week. Once the second system passes by the middle of the weekend, a prolonged period of cold weather, meaning temperatures below normal, will last for more than a week.

Normal highs in Richmond are in the upper 40s, normal lows are in the upper 20s.

A cold front, or the leading edge of some much colder air, moves through on Thursday. Ordinarily, that would not be a cause for snow concerns, as precipitation usually finishes before a cold front fully crosses Richmond.

But there are indications a weak disturbance forms just to our south right after the front comes through, sending precipitation back into Virginia. The precise timing of the precipitation with the arrival of the sub-freezing air is critical, but this could spell an inch or two of snow late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Keep that in mind for the evening rush hour Thursday.

Of greater concern is a larger storm to start the weekend.