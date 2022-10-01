NOON UPDATE: Hampton Roads, Southwest Virginia hit hardest by power outages

Noon update: Dominion Energy is reporting 25,946 customers without power in Virginia as of midday Saturday.

Most of those outages (21,656) are in southeastern Virginia. The city of Norfolk had 5,932 customers without power, Virginia Beach had 5,821, and Newport News had 4,542.

The Richmond/Tri-Cities area has only 789 customers without power.

Appalachian Power, which serves 538,893 customers in southwest Virginia, reported that 20,260 customers still didn't have power, down from 29,811 that had been reported at 7 a.m.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative has 396 members without power.

9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.

The Richmond/Tri-Cities area has 1,459 customers without power.

Appalachian Power reported 26,657 customers still didn't have power, down from 29,811 that had been reported at 7 a.m.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative had only 309 members without power.

7 a.m. update: The remnants of Hurricane Ian swept into Virginia on Friday night and early Saturday knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. More than 72,000 customers of the state's largest power providers were without power as of 7 a.m. Saturday.

Dominion Energy reported 42,182 customers without power in Virginia, with the majority of those in Hampton Roads: 10,047 in Norfolk; 7,504 in Virginia Beach; 4,654 in Newport News.

Only 1,393 Dominion Energy customers in the Richmond/Tri-Cities area were without power: 881 in Chesterfield County.

Appalachian Power, which serves more than 538,893 customers in Virginia, reported 29,811 customers without power in state. The largest outages were 4,273 in Patrick County; 3,558 in Carroll County; and 2,711 in Campbell County.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported minimal outages with 956 of its 173,135 members affected. Madison County had 630 of those. REC serves a region of central Virginia stretching from the Middle Peninsula up to the Winchester area.