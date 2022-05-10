Northeast winds keeping Richmond area cool, but contributing to coastal flooding on the Outer Banks

The cool weather goes on in central Virginia for another day or so, then both the humidity and the chance of showers go up as the weekend gets closer.

The northeast winds over the last couple of days have made for some pleasantly cool afternoons in Richmond, but that same wind has been relentless at the coastline.

Incessant northeast winds have sent the Atlantic Ocean over North Carolina’s Highway 12, closing it between Oregon Inset and the Outer Banks town of Rodanthe.

The worst of the flooding was during Tuesday’s two high tides, but it will be Thursday before the cycle of tides fully retreats to its normal level.

The wind will turn more from the southeast Thursday and Friday, as the large storm spiraling off the coast drifts inland and slowly dissipates. But that will also send humidity levels up in Virginia and introduce the chance for showers and potential thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday.

For right now, Sunday looks to be the drier and warmer of the two days this weekend, with temperatures Sunday afternoon likely returning to the 80s for the first time since soaring to 88 degrees on May 4.

Outer Banks Flooding

The Outer Banks have historically been prone to coastal flooding, and the shifting sands on those barrier islands have kept the coastline from being locked in one particular configuration over the centuries. As a result, this week's flooding is not uncommon when the winds are so consistently onshore, even in the absence of a large coastal storm.

However, the frequency of Atlantic Ocean coastal flooding in Virginia and North Carolina has been increasing over the past few decades. As the planet has warmed, so has the average water temperature. Water, like many substances, expands when heated, a key contribution to sea level rise.

Additionally, land has been slowly sinking in the Middle Atlantic states since the last ice age ended about 12,000 yeas ago, which makes relative sea level rise even worse.

The end result is more frequent and more severe coastal flooding, even away from a storm. For Virginia, the risk is more than just a loss of beaches and vacation spots. Sea level rise is putting critical military infrastructure at risk in Hampton Roads — Naval Air Station Oceana, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, and Naval Station Norfolk.

Back in Richmond, with summer around the corner, the intensification of heat via the urban heat island effect becomes more of a concern for public health. Hot days are even hotter in areas of the city with a higher density of concrete and asphalt. Dr. Jeremy Hoffman at the Science Museum has studied it extensively.

“For example, summer heat waves can be over 15°F different between neighborhoods at the exact same time based on their history of redlining, how much asphalt there is, and how much shade from trees they have."

In an effort to raise awareness and combat the impact from the heat, the Science Museum of Virginia and GRTC unveiled a new campaign on Tuesday, Parking to Park, highlighting the benefits of additional urban green space and the role of public transportation to access these spaces.

Hoffman continued, “This unique science communication partnership with GRTC allows us to deepen the conversation about how land use in Richmond affects our resiliency, and how The Green at the Science Museum of Virginia can serve as an example of how to balance the need for parking with our wider community’s need for more accessible public green spaces that are connected and safe, and benefit our environment as a cool green filter replacing a hot gray funnel.”

The first phase of The Green, the Science Museum of Virginia’s new urban green space, is expected to be completed this fall.

Lunar eclipse Sunday night

This Sunday night brings a full lunar eclipse to the East Coast and will be fully visible from all points in Virginia, weather permitting.

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse lasts much longer and there is no threat to your eyes. A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth casts its shadow from the sun on the moon’s surface.

The eclipse will begin at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, but largely go unnoticed to the naked eye until about an hour later. The best time to be on the lookout will be between 11:30 p.m. Sunday night and 12:30 a.m. Monday morning, with the peak at 12:12 a.m.

The current forecast at eclipse time is for a partly cloudy sky.