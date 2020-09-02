Not the hottest, not the wettest, but Richmond’s summer was exceptional all the same

Richmond has sweated through hotter summers and slogged through wetter summers.

But never one quite like this.

The combination of relentless heat and excess rain in 2020 was something altogether unique for us.

Thanks to a scorching July and a drenched August, the entire period of climatological summer - June, July and August - nearly topped the local rankings for both temperature and rainfall.

Temperature

All of the highs and lows from June 1 to Aug. 31 averaged to 79.1 degrees at Richmond International Airport, or about 1.7 above normal.

Only four summers had a higher average temperature in the Richmond area: 2010, 2011, 1900 and 2005. But rainfall was at or below normal in those hotter summers.

Most notably, Richmond saw its hottest July on record based on mean temperature, which also tied August 1900 as the all-time hottest month. June was right at normal, while August was warmer than normal but ranked outside the top ten.

What we lacked in terms of record-busting triple-digit highs, we made up for with an unusually long streak of 90s and stubbornly sultry lows in the 70s.