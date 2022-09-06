Nuisance showers ahead, but soaking rain will have to wait

Though there will be isolated nuisance showers passing through on occasion, no sustainable or soaking rain is expected on a warm and humid Wednesday across central Virginia.

Additional dry air will begin to move in from the north on Wednesday night, taking an edge off of the humidity, but also cutting back on the chance for rain for the rest of the week.

That small area of relatively cooler and drier air will drift southward and lodge against the eastern side of the Appalachians through Sunday, forcing the chance for widespread rain in metro Richmond to wait until Sunday night or Monday.

More rain is needed, as the past two weeks have been particularly dry from central Virginia, eastward across the Chesapeake, and on the Eastern Shore. In metro Richmond, many locations have received only about one-tenth of an inch of rain since Aug. 24. Western Henrico County, toward Short Pump and Tuckahoe, has received a bit more rain, but even there, rainfall totals in the past two weeks have been only about a quarter-inch.

Typically, August and September are the two wettest months of the year in Richmond, as landfalling tropical systems over the years during those two calendar months have nudged those average monthly rain totals beyond 4.5 inches. We are well off of that pace this year, as it’s been about a month since Richmond received an inch of rain in a day - 1.26 inches on Aug. 10 — marking the end of a hot spell when 23 of 24 days were hotter than normal.

The period between late Sunday and Tuesday will be our best chance to get soaking rain before another dry stretch follows. In this case, the rain chances will come from a slow-moving system approaching from the southwest. Even though the moisture from that system will be transported from the very warm Gulf of Mexico, it will be separate from any current tropical system now spinning in the Atlantic Ocean.