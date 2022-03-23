Occasional Thursday showers, and all signs point to a colder weekend

Richmond will be on the western edge of a large area of rain on Thursday.

More consistent rain will fall toward Williamsburg and Hampton Roads, but Richmond will be close enough to get showers at the minimum, and perhaps some heavier rain for an hour or two during the late morning or early afternoon.

Farther west toward the Blue Ridge, very little rain will fall, so it will be feast or famine along different parts of Interstate 64. A surge in humidity also keeps the temperatures in the 60s on Thursday afternoon despite another day with clouds and the constant threat of rain.

Cooler and drier air will begin to ease into Virginia on Friday. Humidity will drop and temperatures will reach the 60s, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Both days this weekend are on track to be chilly — if not genuinely cold — especially compared to what we’ve gotten used to over the last few weeks.

Since the first of March, Richmond’s average high temperature has been 65 degrees, which is 7 degrees warmer than normal. Only 5 days so far this month have not reached 60 degrees. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will all probably fall short of that 60-degree threshold.

Saturday will start with some brief sunshine before clouds fill in and a gusty, chilly wind develops. A few small showers will likely push through during the first half of the afternoon, so be prepared to dodge a few of those if you are spending time outside at some of the festivals around Richmond. Even as high temperatures squeeze into the 50s, the clouds and gusty breezes will make it feel like the 30s or lower 40s for much of the day.

Sunday will be a little nicer to be outside. The cold wind returns, but it will be a sunnier day from start to finish.

As the winds back off Sunday night, temperatures will crash through the 30s. A freeze looks increasingly likely Sunday night and possibly again on Monday night.

It is usually the first week of April before Richmond has its last freeze of the season. A new interactive map from NOAA released this week shows the average date of the last spring freeze across the United States. A few notable sites in Virginia:

Williamsburg, March 31

Petersburg, April 3

Richmond, April 7

Ashland, April 10

The weather stays cool to begin early next week, but a midweek warming will follow, which should send afternoon temperatures comfortably into the 60s, perhaps 70s by Wednesday.