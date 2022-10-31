October finishes cool - a rarity for 2022

Consistently 5-10 degrees warmer than normal through this weekend.
The end of October also brings an end to the first month that was cooler than normal since January, which was 1.8 degrees below normal.
October in Richmond will finish about 2.5 degrees cooler than normal, which is the most a monthly temperature has been below normal since May 2020, which was 2.6 degrees below normal.
Even with the cool month, we are still on pace to have one of our 20 warmest years on record in Richmond. The first third of November is going to be near or above normal, so it will take quite a cool spell over the last 45 days of the year to drop us out of the top 20.
Consistently above normal for the first week of November
Normal high temperatures for the first week of November are in the low-mid 60s and normal lows are in the low-mid 40s. All data point to temperatures consistently 5-10 degrees above those levels, perhaps even a bit more, through this weekend and early next week.
This also means practically no chance of a freeze until after Election Day, and there are subtle indications that we may not have a freeze until the second half of November. So if you still have not unpacked your winter coat yet, there’s no rush to do it in time for this weekend.
October has also been drier than normal, but not dramatically so. Over the last few months, it seems that every time metro Richmond is about to fall into a legitimate drought, we get just enough rain to hold it off a bit longer. Even now, the official U.S. Drought Monitor lists central Virginia as abnormally dry, but still not quite to the level of a moderate drought.
Central Virginia is abnormally dry, but has not yet fallen into a drought
Looking back over the last 12 months shows how fortunate we have been not to fall into a serious drought. Since the start of November 2021, Richmond has had its 11th driest corresponding period on record. This is a big shift from recent years, as 2016-2020 was the wettest 5-year period on record.
During those 5 years, an average of 52.17 inches of rain fell each year, with 2018 and 2020 ranked as the second and third wettest years on record - each with more than 63 inches of rain. The average annual rainfall in Richmond over the last 100 years is 44.08 inches.
No soaking rain is ahead in the next several days either. There are conflicting signals in the data that we could get a more significant rain sometime next week, but overall, these next two weeks will likely be drier than normal.
From the Archives: 200 photos of Richmond in the 2000s
Crystal Blair, on the ground, screams as she is trampled by a crowd rushing through an open gate hoping to get a cheap Apple iBook computer at the Richmond International Raceway complex in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2005. The Henrico County public school system was selling students' used laptop computers for $50 each. The school was offering about 1,000 iBooks, and the Henrico County Fire Dept. estimates 5,500 people showed up for the sale. Several people suffered minor injuries in the stampede.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Uncropped version of a photograph taken inside the dining facility, or DFAC, on FOB Marez in Mosul, Iraq on Dec. 21, 2004. A suicide bomber, dressed as an Iraqi National Guardsman detonated a bomb around his waist during lunch, which killed 22 people and injured about 70. This photo is one in a series of 15 photographs made in the first few moments after the blast, some graphic in nature, all unpublished. This one was number 7, taken approx. 20 seconds after the explosion.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
With temperatures below freezing, two University of Richmond football players players Chaz Curtis (left) and Sherman Logan wait on the sidelines for their turn in the early morning practice rotation.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Matt Moses reacts to the 65 degree water temperature as he settles in for a post game cold treatment for a soar back that kept him out of the game Mon. May 10, 2004. He told the team's trainer Chad Jackson that his back was tight but he could still play. Jackson made him sit the game out to prepare for an eight game road trip. Another player gets treatment on his ankle.
MARK GORMUS
Participants in the Group AAA state track meet run to get out of a sudden hailstorm which halted the events for about a half hour at the Sports Backers Stadium. A girls' race was about to begin when the hail started.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Enveloped in a cloud of tire smoke, Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates his win at RIR Sat., May 15, 2004.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Elizabeth Esfahani relaxes at pony pasture Wednesday, August 20, 2003.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Richmond Renegades' Dan Vandermeer and Peoria Rivermen's #13 Tyler Willis fight during the first period in game 4 of the ECHL playoff series in Richmond 4/13/01.
MARK GORMUS
Bruce Springsteen belts it out for his fans at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia Thursday, March 6, 2003.
BRUCE PARKER
Elton John sang at the Richmond Coliseum Thursday, September 5, 2002.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Timothy Schmit (left) and Glenn Frey with the Eagles during the Farewell I 2003 Eagles Tour at the Richmond Coliseum Friday, May 9, 2003. Glen Frey is one of the founding members of the Eagles. He is a guitar player, but also a vocalist and a songwriter.
CINDY BLANCHARD
Jasmine, an 11 week old Dachshund, prepares to settle down for a nap on the top step of the Richmond Braves dugout Wednesday, April 3, 2002 after spending a good part of the day playing with Cash, the 5yr. old son of the Braves head groundskeeper Chad Mulholland (owner of the dog). This was final day of preparation , grounds and players practice , before tomorrow's home opener at The Diamond in Richmond, VA.
MARK GORMUS
Roland Kenney comforts his sister LaToya Kenney who shed some tears after graduating from Armstrong High School at Landmark Theatre Monday, June 10, 2002.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Shawn Trosper, director of curriculum and instruction for Bedford County Public Schools, reviewed 11 books with BCPS staff, which unanimously recommended keeping the titles, including “Beloved” by Toni Morrison (above), in school libraries.
BRUCE PARKER
Evelyn Williams, three months old, is greeted by her father, Lt. Matt Williams, who returned to Norfolk on the USS Thoedore Roosevelt after six months at sea. (Evelyn was with mom, Christine Williams).
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Richard Hoyle hugs Earl, a yorkshire pig who lives at the Mini-Pig Sanctuary in Culpeper, Va. on 7/8/02. Hoyle says of Earl, "He's like the son I never had."
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Virginia Governor Mark R. Warner, left, waits to enter an auditorium full of state employees at the Library of Virginia in Richmond, VA Wed. Sept. 18, 2002 as Sandra D. Bowen, Secretary of Administration, right, adresses the crowd and prepares to introduce the Governor.
BOB BROWN
Charnie Tuck, 83 has Kate the mule drag slides of tobacco back and forth from the fields to the barn during a pulling in early September 2002 in Scottsburg, Virginia.
CINDY BLANCHARD
Robin Davis's two youngest children, George, 6 (left) and Robin, 5 (right) play with oranges in the living room of their Mosby Court apartment on 5/9.02.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
A large crowd watched the fireworks display at Dogwood Dell.
2013, DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Flames from fire in a building under construction in the 900 block of W. Broad St. cross Broad St. in Richmond, Va. on 3/26/04.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Pocahontas Parkway facing west at the James River. Photo taken Tuesday, July 17, 2001.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Tom Warrington, interim pastor at Parham Road Baptist Church, views the damage done to his church after the roof collapsed. It was the first time he'd been inside the church to view the damage. Photo taken Thursday, June 17, 2004.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Sarah Werner talks on the phone as her makeup is applied for competition in the Miss Virginia Pageant in Roanoke Virginia 6/25/04.
MARK GORMUS
Rob Turner with Company C of the 3rd Battalion , 116th Regiment 29th Division Virginia National Guard writes a letter home to his wife on July 16 , 2004
CLEMENT BRITT
Interstate 95 is closed under the Belvidere overpass as rising floodwaters forcing motorists in both directions exit. 2004
JOE MAHONEY
Heavy rain from remnants of troipical storm Gaston caused a sinkhole at 31st and Grace St. in Richmond Va, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2004. Bill O'Connor lives at 3102 Grace, to the right of this house on the corner. He awoke at 2:30 a.m. to his neighbor (of the house shown) yelling about gas line breaking. "It looked like water spraying, but it was gas," O'Connor said. Of the huge crater, he said: "I always wanted cliff-front property. If they cut those trees over there, I'd have river-front property."
MARK GORMUS
Bottoms Up Pizza owner Dirk Graham faces a major renovation of his Shockoe Bottom business which was devastated by high water from storms which sprang from Hurricane Gaston.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
A Virginia Tech cheerleader flies through the air during a game timeout 9/25/04.
MARK GORMUS
Dancers for the Richmond Ballet perform in the Snow Scene during a dress rehearsal of The Nutcracker at Richmond's Landmark Theater. The ballet opens Friday, December 10, at 7pm. and runs through December 19.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Musician,Dave Matthews photographed at the Starr Hill Restaurant Tues. May 3, 2005 in Charlottesville VA. The Dave Matthews Band is about to release a new studio recording, "Stand Up" May 10.
MARK GORMUS
With legs akimbo , riders are spun and flipped aboard Paramont's Kings Dominion new ride Tomb Raider . March 18 , 2005
CLEMENT BRITT
Light breaks through the morning clouds as children play in the surf at Sandbridge, VA 7/8/05.
MARK GORMUS
"We do one day at a time," said Allison Peterson who has to start her day at around 6:40 am to get the first of her seven children off to school. Peterson, who suffers from kidney failure and goes to dialysis three times a week, said her son, Anton, 16, a ninth-grader at the new Armstrong High School, helps her out a lot. Here, (left to right) Peterson irons at the kitchen table surrounded by her children Alida, 10, Anton, 16, Lomia, 5, and Charnice, 7.
EVA RUSSO
Zack Shultz (left) lets Chris Bush know he's right behind him as they leap from a tree limb into the James River near Belle Isle. They call the tree "Al's Log." They and other friends spent the afternoon beating the heat there.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
A 6th inning pitch by Houston Astro's Roger Clemens hits Washington Nationals batter Ryan Church during at night game at RFK stadium in Washington DC Fri. July, 22, 2005.
MARK GORMUS
Fencer Taylor Watson is on the attack during a fencing class at Salle Green, under the tutelage of fencing coach Walter Green, in Hanover.
BRUCE PARKER
Mike Skinner celebrates with his wife Angela after his truck win in Richmond on Thursday.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
A Richmond Firefighter battles a fire at Hamlet Cleaners, INC on Stafford Ave. in Richmond, VA Sun. March 12, 2006.
MARK GORMUS
(L-R) Robin Martin and Paula Barlow throw dirt on the graves of Buster and Baby, the two Maymont bears who were euthanized after one of them bit a four-year-old boy. The memorial service was held near the bear habitat Saturday, March 4, 2006, where the bears were to be buried.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
American Toga falls and tosses rider (scheduled to be Carl Rafter) after the final gate in The Pepsi Colonial Chase at the Strawberry Hill races held at Colonial Downs on 4/15/06. Both horse and rider walked away unhurt.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Hadley Holden, age 5 of Richmond, holds on to her hat at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Saturday, April 15, 2006, during the Peter Rabbit in the Garden celebration.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Megan Thomas of the James River H.S. crew team is flung back violently by the oar as a result of "catching a crab". This happens when the blade hits the water horizontally instead of cutting into the water like it should, resulting in an unexpected tug on the blade. This is James River's first year with a varsity team. Photographed Thurs. April 27,2006 during a practice for an upcoming regatta.
MARK GORMUS
Annual Chili Cookoff at Richmond Raceway Complex. 5/22/06. Donna Rodgers enjoys a sample of chili.
DON LONG
Elliott Yamin fans, old and young, reacted to the American Idol contestant during his performance at the James Center. An estimated 4,000 fans attended.
JAMES H. WALLACE
A Fox cameraman circles around American Idol finalist Elliott Yamin as he sings for a full crowd at Friday night's Richmond Braves game at the Diamond.
EVA RUSSO
Swimmers leave the blocks during a heat in the James River Aquatic Club championships at the Three Chopt Recreation Club. 2006
CLEMENT BRITT
My Chemical Romance at Richmond Coliseum on Thursday 11/30/06. lead singer Gerard Way.
DON LONG
The Treme Band from New Orleans marches in the parade to open the 68th National Folk Festival on 10/13/06
DEAN HOFFMEYER
The Godspeed nears its mooring on Dock St. on the James River as downtown Richmond can be seen in the background in 2007.
BRUCE PARKER
Floyd and Virginia Schooles, both 97, are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary. Photo taken Friday, January 26, 2007.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Roxanne M. Franck, VMI class of '09, from Poquoson, VA, marches with her company to the mess hall at VMI in Lexington, VA Thursday, April 26, 2007.
BOB BROWN
Richmond Ballet dancers Katherine Lynch and her husband Phillip Skaggs ride in their antique Impala Thursday, April 26, 2007.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Tashaya Johnson, 6, of Jersey City, cools off in an inflatable pool in Creighton Court on Wednesday, July 4, 2007, as her family prepares for a fourth of July cookout.
EVA RUSSO
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, governor Timothy M. Kaine and His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, undertake a walkabout on Capitol Square, from the executive mansion to the South portico of the capitol in Richmond on Thursday, May 3, 2007. The walkabout was lined by extraordinary Virginians who have made great contributions to the Commonwealth. The 54 people who won the Royal Walkabout Lottery also lined the queen’s path.
EVA RUSSO
Keith Urban plays at the Richmond Coliseum on 8/19/07.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Tydaisha Shaw, 6, and her brother Antoine, 9, are embraced by many at the vigil for their mother, Stephon Shaw, in Fairfield Court on Wednesday, July 11, 2007. Shaw, 28, was fatally stabbed Sunday morning with her three children as witnesses.
EVA RUSSO
Crowds flood Cary St., in Richmond, to celebrate the new year in Carytown on Monday, December 31, 2007.
EVA RUSSO
Lainey Lowery takes a spill during the Mutton Bustin' competition at the State of Virginia. October 6 , 2007. Lainey wasn't injured.
CLEMENT BRITT
Snow blows on Broad St. between 3rd and 4th.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
Building at the Rockett's Landing development where a restaurant will be located.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
College of Charleston's Jeremy Simmons (21) and Virginia Commonwealth University's Larry Sanders (1) go for the ball. In the center is VCU's Jamie Skeen (21) during the first half of CBI quarterfinals at VCU's Siegel Center Mon. March 22, 2010
MARK GORMUS
Cornelia Overton is turning 90 and her family is throwing a party for her to celebrate her long life and good work. For 34 years she served as a foster parent and approximately 4,000 children came through her home. Some stayed a day or two, others much longer. Mrs. Overton says she might still be keeping foster children, but she's lost her sight to glaucoma. Here, she is photographed in her Richmond home on Wednesday, April 14, 2010.
EVA RUSSO
A rainbow arches over The Diamond as fans wait out a short rain delay.
JAM
Heavy thunderstorms accompanied by lightning hit the area early evening Thursday. This view is looking east down East Grace Street.
JOE MAHONEY
McLean's Jessie Straub scores under the glove of Lee-Davis' Haleigh Cottrell to tie the game 1-1 in the top of the 4th inning of VHSL State Softball Finals at Westfield H.S. in Chantilly VA Sat. June 12, 2010. McLean won 4-2. Cottrell score both runs for Lee-Davis.
MARK GORMUS
Noelle Rowles, 3, has ice cream at the Carytown Watermelon Festival. Her parents painted her face.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Margaret Doyle, from Richmond, a pro-choice advocate, is ejected by Capitol Police from the General Assembly Building in Richmond, VA after HB1, the bill that states human life begins at conception, passed the Senate Education and Health committee Thursday, Feb. 23, 2012.
BOB BROWN
Joey Rodriguez celebrates VCU's 71-61 win over Kansas.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Tuna, the cat, sits along the fence at the White Bird Appaloosa Horse Rescue in Burkeville, VA Mon. April 30, 2012.
MARK GORMUS
Ted Throckmorton wakes his wife Linda up Tuesday, April 3, 2012, after spending the morning working at his clock business from home. She is in the late stages of early onset Alzheimer's.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
A soaking wet Pres. Barack Obama gets a hug and admiring look from four-year-old Kaiah Hill of Richmond after speaking at Walkerton Tavern in Henrico County during the second day of campaigning in the state.
JOE MAHONEY
A supporter hugs President Barack Obama at the Carillon in Richmond's Byrd Park, Oct. 25, 2012.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Sabrina Baylor, 9, (center) grieves with family and friends at a vigil in remembrance of Sabrina's brother, Orlando Isaiah Baylor, 21, who was shot and killed Wednesday, May 16, in Henrico's Essex Village.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Ralph Stanley and the Clinch Mountain Boys perform on the Community Foundation stage in 10/14/12.
Dean Hoffmeyer
Former President Bill Clinton, left, smiles as Governor-elect Terry MCauliffe, right, gives him a thumbs-up as he heads down the steps of the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, Jan. 11, 2014 to be sworn in as the 72nd Governor of Virginia. McAuliffe's wife, Dorothy is by his side and Hillary Clinton is hidden by her husband, left.
BOB BROWN
Gina Junkermann of Richmond places running shoes with the message of "MEG STRONG WE LOVE YOU!" at the corner of Hickory Hill Road and East Patrick Henry Road, Hanover, Tuesday, in honor of Meg Menzies, who died Monday after being struck by a car driven by Michael J. Carlson. Junkermann said she used to run with Menzies.
Daniel Sangjib Min
Caitilyn Thomas 7, of Richmond, Va. is surrounded by flying snow after becoming airborne while sledding along 2nd Street in downtown Richmond on Wednesday, January 22, 2014. Central Virginia experienced the first significant snowfall of the season with single-digit temperatures and 2-4 inches of snow locally.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Flying Squirrels' COO Todd "Parney" Parnell jumps through a ring of fire after the home opener at The Diamond.
JOE MAHONEY
A bee perches on a sunflower growing at Riverview, a private property on the James River, Tuesday, August 5, 2014. Vaughan Garland, a VCU Ph.D art graduate, collected bee sounds as part of a public art project along Route 5.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
US soccer fans react to Portugal's tie-goal near the end of the game as they watch the game between US and Portugal in Richmond on Sunday, June 22, 2014. Organizers of Richmond’s only official FIFA approved viewing event and vendors set up at 1 W. Grace St., which is at Grace and North Foushee streets, in the parking lot of the YMCA.
Daniel Sangjib Min
Former Virginia governor Bob McDonnell, center, his sister Maureen McDonnell, left, and his son, Bobby, right, leave the federal courthouse in Richmond, VA Thursday, September 4, 2014, after McDonnell was found guilty of eleven charges against him in the federal corruption trial against the former governor and former first lady Maureen McDonnell.
BOB BROWN
Danielle Stampe, who danced and sang with GWAR in the band's early days, responded to fans as the "viking ship" burns during a memorial for GWAR's lead singer Dave Brockie at Hadad's Lake Friday, August 15, 2014.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Carter Gilson, 16, enjoys fly fishing at the James River Park's Huguenot Flatwater, near the Huguenot Bridge, Sept. 10, 2014. Gilson's friend Susan Patch brought along her dog, Millie. Carter, who recently suffered a traumatic head injury, was spending some quiet time as "river therapy" while recovering. Fishing at the James River has a calming, therapeutic effect on Carter, Patch said. Carter is a student at Douglas Freeman High School.
P. Kevin Morley
Nicole Pries, center left, and Lindsey Oliver of Richmond kiss each other after their marriage ceremony outside the John Marshall Courts Building in Richmond on Monday, Oct. 6, 2014.
Daniel Sangjib Min
Fans cheer as Foo Fighters perform at The National in Richmond on Wednesday, September 17, 2014.
Daniel Sangjib Min
Rocket record at Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014. Two Chesterfield teenagers launched 3,973 rockets from the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds on Sunday and raised $20,000 for breast cancer research. They also set a tentative Guinness World Record for sending the most rockets skyward at once. Sanzio Angeli, 17, and Dylan Whitesel, 18, spent months assembling the rockets and finding sponsors for each one. They were inspired by Whitesel’s mother’s battle with the disease. About 500 people watched their project’s culmination Sunday.
JOE MAHONEY
Former Gov. Bob McDonnell hugs his daughter Cailin Young as his lawyers speak to the media outside Federal Court after he was sentenced to 24 months for corruption charges Tuesday, January 6, 2015.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Del. Scott A. Sourvell, D-Fairfax, center, and Del. James E. Edmunds II, R-Halifax, right, use their cell phones to photograph Douglas B. Chadwick, left, as he checks the focus of his 1920-vintage Cirkut (cqbb) panoramic camera, before taking a "class picture" of the members, staff and pages of the Virginia House of Delegates at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, Jan. 22, 2015. The camera roatates 180 degrees and exposes a roll of film that is 10" x 70". The film rolls through the camera back in synch with the rotation of the camera to produce an undistorted view of the group.
BOB BROWN
A cyclist falls as their bike slips on Grace St. during an icy commute in downtown Richmond VA Wed. Jan. 14, 2014
Mark Gormus
Sledders took a selfie as they enjoyed a ride down the hill at Byrd Park on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015.
JOE MAHONEY
VCU's Briante Weber (2) crashes into the crowd during the first half against University of Richmond at the Siegel Center in Richmond VA Sat. Jan. 31, 2015.
Mark Gormus
Cupcake, a 18 month old dutch shepherd jumps and stretches for the ball during a practice run prior to the Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs competition during the Dominion Riverrock on Brown's Island in Richmond VA Fri. May 16, 2014.
Mark Gormus
A breeze billows the American flag over the head of Tommy Sammons of Richmond as he waits for a military band concert to begin at the Carillon, a memorial dedicated to Americans who died in WWI in Richmond, Va. on Monday, May 26, 2014. Sammons, a US Navy veteran, is a fixture at patriotic festivities in Richmond, typically dressing as Uncle Sam and carrying a flag.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
An early breakaway group, including Ben King of the USA, cycles past the Lee statue on Monument Ave. during the UCI men's elite road circuit in Richmond, Va. on Sunday, September 27, 2015
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
The peloton turns up Libby Hill,to the delight of thousands of fans positioned along the hill during the UCI men's elite road circuit in Richmond, Va. on Sunday, September 27, 2015
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
The Phifer family light up houses at 9604 and 9606 Asbury Court in Henrico County VA Tues. Dec. 6, 2016.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Visitors walk on the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge in chilly Tuesday morning, Richmond, Dec. 26, 2017.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Kurt Busch's pit crew executes a high-speed tire change during the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway. Busch won with a dominating performance. 2015
BUD KRAFT
A National Guard military vehicle was stolen from Fort Pickett , Nottoway County, Tuesday, May 5. The vehicle and the driver, an adult male, was stopped by Virginian State Police and taken into custody after stopping on Board St. one block from city hall, Richmond, VA. There were no weapons on the military vehicle and no injuries.
GRACE HOLLARS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Storm damage in the Bellevue area of Richmond- Holly Lawn. 6/27/2016: Winds exceeding 60 mph on June 16 damaged Holly Lawn, a 115-year-old home on Hermitage Road.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
The sun sets behind the Richmond International Raceway before the start of the 59th Annual Federated Auto Parts 400 on Saturday, September 10, 2016 at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond VA.
Dan Currier
Virginia State Police officers break out a window of a white Chrysler with a man inside, along I-95 south bound lanes in Richmond, Va. on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Both north and south lanes of I-95 were stopped for several hours as police worked to end a standoff with a man, reportedly brandishing a gun, near the Chamberlayne overpass. After unsuccessful attemps to coax the man from the car, police broke the window, fired a smoke substance into the car then eventually subdued the man inside the car with a K-9.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
Jay Ross, age 8, swings on a grape vine along a Pony Pasture trail Sunday, February 25, 2018. It is a native plant to Virginia.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Richmond Deputy Police Chief Steve Drew hugs the mother of a shooting victim at the scene of a shooting involving a police officer. The officer was wounded and the subject was killed near W. Cary Street in the Fan District of Richmond, VA Wednesday, August 5, 2015.
BOB BROWN
Shirley Perkins, a city resident who lives near the Pony Pasture, mows the grass in the median in the 1800 Block of Monument Avenue, Monday, May 16, 2016.
JOE MAHONEY
Rocco, a pug/beagle mix a motors along Monument Avenue Monday, July 18, 2016, with owner Ian Jannett who recently moved to Richmond from New Jersey. Jannett is a motorcycle specialist who works on classic motorcycles.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Two kayakers float in the James River near the Lee Bridge in Richmond, VA Tuesday, July 26, 2016 as the temperature hovered near 100 degrees.
BOB BROWN
Cypriana McCray of Herndon and Tiffany Averette of Maryland dance at the Richmond Jazz Festival at Maymont on Aug. 8, 2015
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
All living former governors of Virginia pose for a photo at Inaugural Ceremonies at the State Capitol, Saturday 1/13/2018.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New copper cross installed on the steeple of St. John's Church in Richmond, June 23, 2015.
Dean Hoffmeyer/ Times-Dispatch
Aziz Scott hugs his daughter De'Andra Scott when they met for the father-daughter dance at the Richmond Jail. Camp Diva and Girls for a Change partnered to put on the dance for 12 incarcerated men Saturday, March 21, 2015.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
UVA fans react as Notre Dame's Will Fuller gets set to catch a touchdown pass, with UVA's Maurica Canady (#26) on his heels. The touchdown won the game for Notre Dame, defeating UVA 34-27. Sept. 12, 2015
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Muslims pray as they celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond on Friday, July 17, 2015.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Entering the Executive Mansion grounds at Capitol Square, Jack Mills, 5yrs. old, dressed as Darth Vader is searched by Capitol Police Officer J. Chandler as he, his family (including dad, David Mills, at right) and others prepare to enjoy trick or treating hosted by the first family Sat. Oct. 31, 2015 in Richmond VA.
Mark Gormus
Ramunas Navardauskas of Lithuania works on cycling up on Chamberlayne Road during the Elite Men's Individual Time Trial of UCI Road World Championships in Henrico on Wednesday, September 23, 2015.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Anna, a lab dog, swims around a boat as her owner, Robert Montague, works on his grandsons' boats in Urbanna on Wednesday, August 12, 2015. Mr. Montague, a retired lawyer who lives all of his life in Urbanna, said water makes Urbanna very special.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Robert Lett took a selfie with "Black Lives Matter" that was written on the west side of the Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Avenue. The letters did not fully come off after the city washed the monument Thursday, June 25, 2015. Lett planned to post the image on Facebook. He said, "I've always hated these statues," and "they need to go."
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Cosmas Phiri demonstrates soccer moves under blossoming trees in Byrd Park on April 6, 2015 while filming an instructional video he and a friend plan to post on youtube.
Dean Hoffmeyer
Pix from the 50 Cent concert 4/29/03 at the Richmond Coliseum by Scott Kirkland.
SCOTT KIRKLAND
Shania Twain singing at the Richmond Coliseum, May 4, 2004.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Mary McAlpin walks through the debris field left by Hurricane Isabel as it slammed into the Sunken Meadow section of Surry county. Residents of Chesterfield County, McAlpin and her husband, Bob, were inspecting damage their weekend home at the upper left of photo.
Joe Mahoney
A couple walks near downed power lines in the Salisbury Subdivision of Chesterfield Co., Va. on Sun., Sept. 21, 2003. Hundreds of thousands of people in Virginia have been without power since Hurricane Isabel swept through the area on Wednesday night. (Richmond Times-Dispatch, Dean Hoffmeyer)
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Victoria Charbonneau holds Saule's hand while they wait for prosthetist/orthotist Daniel Mejia at Hanger Clinic Friday, July 24, 2015. Saule was born with amniotic banding syndrome which caused her to have a club foot. After her foot was amputated in Richmond last year, Mejia has been fitting her with a prosthetic leg. Charbonneau moved from Richmond to Kazakhstan to help orphans like Saule.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Seventeen babies model their "This Side Up" onesies during a press conference for the "This Side Up" campaign to help fight Sudden Infant Death Sydrome or S.I.D.S. at the Children's Museum in Richmond, Va. on Wednesday, March 29, 2006.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
People watch the RVA Fireworks on the James from the Manchester Bridge Friday, July 3, 2015.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
(L-R) Priscilla Boomer, age 4, Jovon McCray, age 6, and Curtrell Townes, age 7, dance on stage during the Down Home Family Reunion in Abner Clay Park Saturday, August 15, 2015.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Kickers block a kick by N.Y. Red Bulls II's Derrick Etienne Saturday, May 30, 2015.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Lead singer for Foreigner, Kelly Hansen entertains the crowd during a show at Innsbrook After Hours in Glen Allen VA Fri. May 29, 2015. This is the 30th year of the concert series.
MARK GORMUS
University of Richmond's David Jones (13) tackles University of Maine's Jeremy Salmon (80) during the first half at Robins Stadium in Richmond VA Sat. Oct. 3, 2015.
MARK GORMUS
Life section story on paddleboarding. Riverside Outfitters leads a tour on May 27, 2015. Folks enrolled show up to the shop at 9:30 a.m. and then head a few blocks to The Wetlands where they put in after brief instructions. Gibson, Scott Ross' dog, tried unsuccessfully to hitch a ride with Tian Zhou, (on board, center) but was called back to shore by Ross (right).
Dean Hoffmeyer / RICHMOND TIMES-
Mom Tasha carries RJ, a four month old orangutan at the Metro Richmond Zoo on June 11, 2015
Dean Hoffmeyer
A fan throws back a ball that went into the crowd during Redskins' training camp on Saturday, August 8, 2015, in Richmond, Va. Heavy rain and short tempers dominated the day's practice with the Houston Texans.
JOE MAHONEY
Joe McCarthy scores the winning run to clinch a World Series berth at the Super Regional play at Davenport Field at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va.,Saturday, June 6, 2015.
JOE MAHONEY
Manatee's catcher Ryan Gargett (facing camera) embraces pitcher Ryan Combs after clinching victory in the championship game in the Babe Ruth South East Regional All-Star tournament at RF&P Park on Saturday, July 25, 2015 Glen Allen fell to Manatee, Florida 1-0.
JOE MAHONEY
Hokies Desmond Frye sends OSU's Ezekiel Elliott out of bounds.
JOE MAHONEY
University of Richmond business administration graduates take selfies after UR President Dr. Edward Ayers asked them to do so during commencement exercises at the Robins Center, May 10, 2015.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Slovakia's Peter Sagan enjoys his ride across the line at the finish of the Men Elite Road Race, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015.
JOE MAHONEY
Washington Redskins' Duke Ihenacho takes a selfie with fans during training camp in Richmond VA Thurs. July 30, 2015.
MARK GORMUS
Friend and fellow clown Megan Huddleston, left, listens as Eric Seidel, aka Recycle The Clown, who is terminally ill with cancer, talks about life and clowning as he sits in his Midlothian, VA home Tuesday, April 5, 2016.
BOB BROWN
Karl McTaggart, left, , a vice-president at SunTrust bank, turns to look at Samantha Walsh, right, as she rappels past the window on his way to the bottom of the SunTrust building in downtown Richmond, VA Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. A number of participants went over the edge to benefit Special Olympics. The event continues Saturday.
BOB BROWN
Richard Hunt, age 20, gets a hug from friend Sam duPont, left, after Hunt was one of five people who made it out of their burning home on Wicklow Lane early Sunday, January 17, 2016. Five others died. Hunt and duPont went to Banner Christian School together.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Mark Cline stands before "Foamhendge", his full-sized foam and fiberglass recreation of Stonehendge, located on Rt. 11 near Natural Bridge, VA Tuesday, April 26, 2016. The Natural Bridge historic area will become part of the state parks system in the near future and Cline has been told to move the sculpture.
BOB BROWN
Children walk across the Pirate Island bridge at the State Fair at The Meadow Saturday, September 24, 2016.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Richmond Battery GAA's Will O'Brien watches as Hampton Roads Hurling Club's Jeremy Hancock tosses the sliotar on his hurley during a match at the James City County Recreation Center field Saturday, February 20, 2016.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Squirrels' Tyler Horan catches the ball for an out against Bowie in the second inning Thursday June 2, 2016.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
St. John's Baptist Church's congregation join hands in prayer Sunday, February 28, 2016, outside their 145-year-old church in Essex County that was destroyed by a tornado last Wednesday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Justin Bailey, an inspector with the Virginia Department of Health, takes a short break as he tries out a Knockerball during the final day of setup for the State Fair of Virginia at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County Va Thurs. Sept. 22, 2016.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
An overflow crowd of citizens watch from outside of Union Train Station as Petersburg city manager William E. Johnson III waits while city council meets in closed session in Petersburg VA Thurs. Feb 18, 2016. The room was standing room only forcing many to watch from outside the building.
MARK GORMUS
Atlee's Sydney Sears (8) battles with Maggie Walker's goalkeeper, Grace Young during the first half at Maggie Walker in Richmond VA Wed. April 27, 2016.
Mark Gormus
Monacan celebrates their 57- 53 4A State Final win over Lake Taylor at the Siegel Center Wed. March 9, 2016. Here are Wallace Washington (10) and Kenard Robinson (22).
Mark Gormus
Tim Lake and his dog Nala practice for the Ultimate Air Dogs during Riverrock on Brown's Island in Richmond VA Sat. May21, 2016.
Mark Gormus
The statue inside the Va. War Memorial on February 23, 2016. Names of Virginia's fallen soldiers are engraved on the walls of the memorial
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
Brandon Brehony presses his hands up against the netting of a mini trampoline on Sunday April 17, 2016. Brandon is a triplet to first time parents Kate Bredimus and Matt Brehony.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
Larissa Biggs sweeps her dress while performing the Cumbia, Tamborito and Atravesado dances at the Que Pasa festival on Saturday May 7, 2016 at the Canal Walk.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
Maggie Walker's Ryan Buscaglia gets a hug from Freeman's Waleed Suliman after finishing the mile race at the Southern Track Classic track and field meet on Friday May 13, 2016.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
Protesters walk down Belvidere Street in an anti Trump Protest on Saturday Nov. 12, 2016 in Richmond, Jafar and an estimated 500-700 people walked in the protest.
Dan Currier
Apr
il 16Get hopping to Dominion Energy Family Easter at Maymont for a day of music, food trucks, crafts, games, inflatable slides and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Fee for activities. 1700 Hampton Street. maymont.org.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Richmond Coliseum on Friday, June 10, 2016.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Richmond Coliseum on Friday, June 10, 2016.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
Protesters shouted anit-Trump slogans as they marched from Monroe Park to the Richmond Coliseum to voice their objection to presumptive Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who was holding a rally there Friday 6/10/2016
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Reid Christensen, 17, center, of Glen Allen views a solar eclipse with protective eyewear with others at Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond on Monday, August 21, 2017.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Bill and Debbie Aggen watch the eclipse with their daughters Arianna Aggen, (standing) age 22, and Lexi Aggen, (right foreground) age 20, from Potterfield Memorial Bridge Monday, August 21, 2017. The are all from D.C.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Recreation of a solar eclipse with six different photo composition. Photos were taken at Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond on Monday, August 21, 2017.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Sarah Conklin and Bill Gould viewed the eclipse from a comfortable spot on the lawn in front of the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, August 21, 2017.
BOB BROWN
House Clerk G. Paul Nardo was using two phones just after the Virginia House of Delegates took a recess during a long day of dealing with bills at he State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. No word on who he was talking with or what subject was under discussion.
BOB BROWN
Katrina Herbst, 28, a third-year medical student at VCU, took some time Friday, March 10, 2017, to relax and read a book in a hammock she put between two trees on Brown's Island in Richmond, VA. Katrina is from Tempe, AZ and said that she uses the hammock for camping out in addition to relaxing on a nice day.
BOB BROWN
Avery Hutchinson, 3, reacts to a smoking, whistling locomotive as it rolls past during the 39th Annual Model Railroad Show at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, VA Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The show runs through Sunday and features lots of model trains of different sizes.
BOB BROWN
J.S. "Casey" Bland, Jr., 97, reflects on the attack on Pearl Harbor while sitting in his study in the Varina district of eastern Henrico County, VA on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Bland was standing in a chow line when he saw the Japanese Zero fighter planes overhead and thought they were American planes on a training mission.
BOB BROWN
House members react after Del. David B. Albo, R-Fairfas, right, drops his microphone (lower right) after telling members of the Virginia House of Delegates that he is retiring, during the floor session of the House of Delegates at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, April 5, 2017, the day of the reconvened or veto session of the legislature.
BOB BROWN
A pedestrian appears to be unaware he is being watched while checking his iPhone as he walks down Lombardy St. near W. Main St. in Richmond, VA Friday, April 28, 2017. The mural behind him is one of a number of paintings done by various artists in the Fan District of the city.
BOB BROWN
L-R, Collegiate's Hallie Brost (11) and St. Catherine's Cara Menges (10) battle at Collegiate in Goochland County, VA Tues. Sept. 26, 2017. Menges score two goals in St. Catherine's 3-1 victory.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Johnny Giavos and his dog Jett made their way along Franklin Street near Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond in August 2017.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Actor Samuel Roukin, who has been in Richmond filming for "Turn" for the last four years, poses for a portrait at the Times-Dispatch on March 31, 2017. Roukin will move the Los Angeles when filming is complete.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
The tarp is pulled on the field during a delay of the Richmond Flying Squirrels against Akron RubberDucks game at The Diamond in Richmond VA. Fri. Aug. 18. 2017
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
(From left) Latanya Walker and her sisters China and Dequalla hold each other during the vigil on Monday Feb. 20, 2017 for their sister Shaquenda Walker who was shot killed with her mother Deborah Walker at the Oliver Crossing apartments on Thursday.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
A bird flies over a lake in snowy Powhatan County. Winter is a good time to teach children about nature’s seasonal changes and to show them how wildlife adapt.
2018, mark gormus/TIMES-DISPATCH
Brittany Miller tosses a handful of snow into the air near Libby Hill Park on Saturday Jan. 7, 2017.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
Artist Sir James Thornhill stands in the newly unveiled mural honoring Arthur Ashe at the pedestrian tunnel to Battery Park on Wednesday July 12, 2017.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
Mayor Levar Stoney goes on his first ever sled ride at Forest Hill Park on Saturday Jan. 7, 2017.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
Donna Harmer, a ten month survivor, plants a kiss on her husband Chris after she walked in the survivor parade after the 2017 Komen Central Virginia Race for the Cure on Saturday May 13, 2017.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
A bee on his way to work heads to a sunflower patch along Cameron Street that greets motorists who exit I-195 at Cary Street.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Matt Ogo, his wife Kristin Ogo and daughter Kailea Ogo, 4, of Richmond, pose for a photo with Uncle Sam played by Chirstopher Hudert while waiting for a performance by Samson Trinh and his Orchestra concert at Dogwood Dell on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sam Ypma and Joseph Jueng of Washington, D.C. made a day trip to Richmond for a brewery and bar-b-que tour of the city. They took a noon break to view the city from Jefferson Park in Richmond on Friday, July 21, 2017.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
With his trusty horse Free Spirit hitched to a tree, Doc Mishler watches as a freight train passes through Ashland from a bench outside the Ironhorse reataurant. Mishler, a retired philosophy professor, traverses the United States on horseback, stopping where and when it strikes him. Originally from Choteau, Montana, he left in 2002 and has been back only once, in 2012. His next stop? "I'm heading to California," he said.
JOE MAHONEY
Iyanna Harris, 9, center, shares a laugh with Richmond Police Officers, Sgt. Eric Allen, left, and Chris Saunders, right, as she learns how to throw a ball from the officers during National Night Out event at Gilpin Court in Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, August 1st, 2017.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
TackyLights at 9215 Venetian Way in Henrico
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Country singer Garth Brooks performs at the Richmond Coliseum, Friday 11/11/2016. It was the first of four performances Brooks will perform at the venue over the weekend.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Zak Obenchain, left, and Richard Lipes, with the Roanoke Fire embraced at the Public Safety Memorial Wall in Capitol Square after they had located the name of a colleague. They participated in the 2017 Virginia Public Safety Wreath Laying and Roll Call to honor police and fire officers who died while serving.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
(L-R) Fifth grader graduates Amani Navarro, Jennah Elganainy and Sumaiah Nasif pose for photos before the graduation ceremony begins at Al Madina Academy of Richmond Friday, June 16, 2017.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Richmond resident Noora Ramadan, originally from Palestine, became tearful in January as she addressed a rally hosted by ICE Out of RVA at the federal courthouse building on East Broad Street. The group campaigns to keep U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement out of Richmond and educates people about their rights if they are confronted by ICE agents.
(L-R) Hannah Smith, Cor'Rales Dupree, Mason Edwards work out during the Sportable Spokes at the MCV gym Thursday, August 10, 2017. The person in front pulls everyone in train formation around the gym for one lap. Then the second person takes the lead. Twenty-year-old Dupree lost his leg after a domestic incident on Thanksgiving Day 2012.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Gov. Terry McAuliffe hands Karen Cullen, the widow of Lt. H. Jay Cullen, the flag during a funeral service Saturday, August 19, 2017, at Southside Church of the Nazarene. Their sons Max Cullen, left, and Ryan Cullen, right, sit beside her. Cullen was one of two State Troopers who were killed in a helicopter crash last weekend during the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Candles are raised during a vigil on Monday, March 6, 2017, for slain Varina High School student Kivonte L. Sessoms, killed last week.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Mo Alie-Cox reaches for the ball against UMASS's Chris Baldwin, left, and Dejon Jarreau at the Siegel Center Saturday, January 7, 2017.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Donald Allen (right) and Bryan Rowland, the Bonnet Guys, are known for dressing up every year at Easter on Parade.
2017, DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH
"She likes to do this all day long," Barbara Barrett of Richmond says about her golden retriever, Madeleine, as Barrett throws a stick for Madeleine at Belle Isle in Richmond on Friday morning.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
A cloudy sky silhouettes the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, on Traveler, that stands on Monument Avenue in Richmond, VA Monday, August 14, 2017. Controversy continues to swirl around statues of Confederate figures and memorials around the country.
BOB BROWN