October finishes cool - a rarity for 2022

The end of October also brings an end to the first month that was cooler than normal since January, which was 1.8 degrees below normal.

October in Richmond will finish about 2.5 degrees cooler than normal, which is the most a monthly temperature has been below normal since May 2020, which was 2.6 degrees below normal.

Even with the cool month, we are still on pace to have one of our 20 warmest years on record in Richmond. The first third of November is going to be near or above normal, so it will take quite a cool spell over the last 45 days of the year to drop us out of the top 20.

Normal high temperatures for the first week of November are in the low-mid 60s and normal lows are in the low-mid 40s. All data point to temperatures consistently 5-10 degrees above those levels, perhaps even a bit more, through this weekend and early next week.

This also means practically no chance of a freeze until after Election Day, and there are subtle indications that we may not have a freeze until the second half of November. So if you still have not unpacked your winter coat yet, there’s no rush to do it in time for this weekend.

October has also been drier than normal, but not dramatically so. Over the last few months, it seems that every time metro Richmond is about to fall into a legitimate drought, we get just enough rain to hold it off a bit longer. Even now, the official U.S. Drought Monitor lists central Virginia as abnormally dry, but still not quite to the level of a moderate drought.

Looking back over the last 12 months shows how fortunate we have been not to fall into a serious drought. Since the start of November 2021, Richmond has had its 11th driest corresponding period on record. This is a big shift from recent years, as 2016-2020 was the wettest 5-year period on record.

During those 5 years, an average of 52.17 inches of rain fell each year, with 2018 and 2020 ranked as the second and third wettest years on record - each with more than 63 inches of rain. The average annual rainfall in Richmond over the last 100 years is 44.08 inches.