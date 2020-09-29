October started out near 100 degrees last year. This one will actually feel like fall in Richmond.

Most of Virginia is looking at even chances of October rainfall winding up above, near or below normal. Drier-than-normal October weather looks most likely from the Southwest to the Tennessee Valley. The places with the best chances of an October surplus are the Pacific Northwest, where it would be welcome, and Florida, where it may be an unwelcome sign of active tropics.

The busy hurricane season could still be a big wild card in our October outlook, too.

The National Hurricane Center is watching the western Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and Mexico, where conditions are ripe for a new tropical system to form over the next several days. We've exhausted the routine naming list and entered the backup realm of the Greek alphabet, so the next storm would be called "Gamma."

There's no specific threat to the U.S. at this time, but we can't let our guard down as if the season is over yet.

October is typically one of Richmond's drier months, and we're coming off a wetter-than-usual September. With that in mind, it's not much of a risk to say that the next month will be a step down, precipitation-wise. But it's also a "go big or go home" time of year for rain, where a day or two of hurricane remnants can make up much of – or most of – the monthly total.