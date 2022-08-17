One more cool day, then humidity and showers return to Richmond

The recent stretch of cooler and less humid weather will be coming to a close soon.

Thursday brings a day with a generous mix of sun and afternoon clouds. During the early evening, some small showers or sprinkles could dash across metro Richmond, but for the most part, it is a day similar to the past couple of days with temperatures a few degrees below normal and the humidity comfortably low.

The higher humidity has not been terribly far away, pooling over South Carolina during the last couple of days. On Friday, it will begin to make inroads into Virginia. The level of humidity will not be stifling, but it will be obvious compared to the levels earlier this week. As it arrives, the chance for showers and thunderstorms returns to the forecast, but early indications suggest they would wait until later Friday night into early Saturday morning.

After a break in the rain threat for most of Saturday and Sunday, another disturbance comes in for Sunday night and most of Monday, and that is the one that brings Richmond the best chance of rain over the next several days.

Between these next couple of systems, most of central Virginia should expect about a half an inch to an inch of rain before the second system moves away on Tuesday morning.

Temperatures most of next week will be more typical of mid-to-late August, generally in the middle to upper 80s. While no blistering late summer heatwave appears to be on the horizon, there are signs that temperatures could creep into the 90s again by the end of next week or into the weekend of August 27.