One more warm-up, then a dry and seasonable weekend

Another short-lived warm-up comes on Friday afternoon, as generous breezes turn from the south and send temperatures well into the 60s. A quick shower or two will pass through a few locations during the morning or early afternoon, but most of Friday will be dry as the morning clouds break for sunshine.

A quieter weekend follows with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s on Saturday and Sunday. A storm passing through North Carolina on Sunday may be close enough to bring some small showers to Richmond, but it’s looking more likely that the rain stays south of the state line.

Most of next week looks dry and seasonable, with temperatures more consistently close to normal. Winds at the jet stream level will be from the northwest, keeping big temperature swings and the chance of rain at bay. Highs generally will be in the 50s next week with lows in the 30s.

Forecast for Richmond

Friday: Clouds and areas of fog breaking for afternoon sunshine. Becoming breezy and warm with a passing shower or two. High 68.

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 32.

Saturday: Clouds and sunshine. Cooler. High near 50.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 34.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. High 54.

Monday: Sunny. High 48.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 55.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 58.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 55.