Sean Sublette and Jim Duncan column: Paralysis on 95 - What we can learn and how to get better

Official winter storm warnings were issued Sunday afternoon, and a few hours before daybreak on Monday, the rate of peak snowfall was becoming clearer, as echoed by the Wakefield NWS office. Their pre-dawn forecast showed some parts of the state, including Fredericksburg, could see snow rates in the high range of 1.5 to 3 inches per hour.

Ordinarily, this much advance notice ahead of a massive storm would be fine, but public attention to the weather fades over a weekend unless there is an imminent threat. And with temperatures soaring into the 60s on Sunday afternoon, snow in the forecast might not intuitively seem like much of a danger.

Even as late as Sunday afternoon, it was a challenge for many of us in the meteorology community to decipher precise forecast details and determine how to best communicate what we were seeing in the data for Monday. The explanation of impacts to the public was of ultimate importance.