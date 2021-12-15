PODCAST: Meteorologists Sean Sublette and Joe Martucci talk weather and impacts

 Skip to main content
Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Press of Atlantic City, is going all in on weather and Meteorologist Joe Martucci features his new weather brother on the podcast. Sean Sublette is the Chief Meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, one of Lee's largest news organizations. It's homecoming for Sean. He grew up around Richmond and has been on television for several Virginia stations throughout his illustrious career. However, Sean's most recent job at ClimateCentral, kept him close to our home state, working in Princeton, New Jersey for several years. Kick back and enjoy the half hour long interview and stay for the end. Sean draws his North Jersey, Central Jersey and South Jersey splits. Working in New Jersey for a few years, he has to be correct, right? Follow Sean's work: www.richmond.com/weather

My meteorology colleague in New Jersey, Joe Martucci, runs a podcast at The Press of Atlantic City, and wanted to welcome me into the Lee Enterprises family of publications. Lee owns both the Richmond Times-Dispatch and The Press of Atlantic City.

In his podcast, Something in the Air, we talked about some of the similarities in the weather between central Virginia and southern New Jersey, some of the reasons why I have come back to Richmond, and how we will be working together when big storms, like hurricanes and nor'easters, threaten our areas.

We also had a little fun with the geography in New Jersey.

See the work Joe is doing in southern New Jersey at: https://pressofatlanticcity.com/weather/

follow Sean on social media

Twitter: @SeanSublette

Facebook: Sean Sublette, Meteorologist

