PODCAST: Meteorologists Sean Sublette and Joe Martucci talk weather and impacts

My meteorology colleague in New Jersey, Joe Martucci, runs a podcast at The Press of Atlantic City, and wanted to welcome me into the Lee Enterprises family of publications. Lee owns both the Richmond Times-Dispatch and The Press of Atlantic City.

In his podcast, Something in the Air, we talked about some of the similarities in the weather between central Virginia and southern New Jersey, some of the reasons why I have come back to Richmond, and how we will be working together when big storms, like hurricanes and nor'easters, threaten our areas.

We also had a little fun with the geography in New Jersey.

See the work Joe is doing in southern New Jersey at: https://pressofatlanticcity.com/weather/

