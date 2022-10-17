Possible freeze in central Virginia during the next two nights

The coldest air so far this season advances across Virginia on Tuesday.

With chilly west winds, afternoon temperatures on both Tuesday and Wednesday will hold below 60 degrees in metro Richmond. Both days will bring a mix of sun and clouds, but any precipitation will be confined to the western slopes of the Appalachians, largely holding in higher terrain of West Virginia, bringing some of the ski resorts their first flakes of the season.

Of bigger concern is the chance of a freeze both Tuesday and Wednesday nights in central Virginia.

A clear sky is expected on both nights, which helps the ground cool more effectively, and the breezes during the day will likely edge away a few hours after sunset. These make for the optimal cooling conditions.

Our colleagues at the National Weather Service office in Wakefield have issued a Freeze Watch for Tuesday night to raise awareness.

A widespread hard freeze, with temperatures below 28 degrees, is still not forecast, but temperatures across metro Richmond will range between about 30-36 degrees on both of those nights. Traditionally cooler spots, farther away from the urban areas have the best chance to get below freezing for 1-3 hours both nights, but in more urban areas, the temperatures will hold about a degree or two above the freezing mark.

Even when the temperature does not get all the way to the freezing point, frost can still form, and it could get quite thick those nights. The air within a foot of the ground can cool more than the air a few feet above the ground, and any water vapor in the air close to the ground can deposit on the grass or other plants as frost.

Similarly, be on the lookout for frost on cars both of those mornings. Metal surfaces cool even more quickly than a grass-covered ground. The air a few inches above the car can likewise get below freezing even if the ambient air temperature is in the middle 30s. If the air is near saturation, meaning the humidity is high enough, the same process takes place.

If you have not needed the scraper for your windshield yet, it’s probably time to find it.

So far this month, Richmond’s average temperature is about 3 degrees below normal, and the next few days will keep us in that territory. But by the end of this week, the core of the cold will retreat to eastern Canada, and temperatures will be near or above normal this coming weekend and most of the following week. The jet stream winds a few miles up in the atmosphere, which generally steer weather systems along, will be more consistently from the west or southwest, making it far more difficult for another shot of genuinely cold air to return to Virginia.

While we would not characterize the last third of October as hot, there is strong evidence that the last 10 days of the month, including Halloween, will be near or above normal. During this period, normal highs are in the upper 60s and normal lows are in the middle 40s. We may have a hard time getting to 80 degrees again, but count on at least a few more days in the 70s between this coming weekend and Halloween.

Nights will still be cool, but after Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the chance of getting another freeze is slim to none until after the first of November.