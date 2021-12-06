Potential sleet Wednesday morning, but it likely won't have much impact

Wednesday morning brings our first shot at non-liquid precipitation to metro Richmond this season, although it does not look like much of an impact.
Despite temperatures hovering around 70 with the southwest breeze on Monday afternoon, winds will whip around from the northwest Monday night, and a quick shot of much colder air races in on Tuesday, keeping highs in the 40s Tuesday afternoon and setting the stage as a weak storm takes shape in the Carolinas Tuesday night.
But the core of that storm will miss us as it regroups off the Outer Banks on Wednesday morning. The storm will just start to take shape on Wednesday morning, so being off on its formation by a few hours or a couple of dozen miles makes the difference between getting nothing and perhaps a little more sleet. Both options are still on the table for the time being.
And while seeing a few snowflakes is still a possibility, most of the data points to rain and/or sleet, as the temperatures about a mile overhead will be climbing into the upper 30s to lower 40s on Wednesday morning, meaning any snow will melt as it falls through that layer of relatively warmer air, then potentially refreeze into small ice pellets before reaching the ground.
Check back Tuesday afternoon for a more precise idea on how the precipitation will impact metro Richmond.
Some quick points:
Time window: Between about 3 a.m. and noon Wednesday.
Temperature: Low 30s at daybreak Wednesday, upper 30s Wednesday afternoon.
Precipitation: Light and sporadic — a mixture of very light rain with some occasional pings of sleet mixed in.
Amount: Enough to get the ground wet, but not really helping with the ongoing dry spell. About 0.10" of liquid.
Impacts: More of a nuisance. Would not expect large impacts to traffic.
What could go wrong: Being on the northern fringe of a storm in its developing stages means things can change quickly, but a big impactful storm does not seem to be in the cards this time.