Potential sleet Wednesday morning, but it likely won't have much impact

Introducing the RTD's newest meteorologist

Veteran meteorologist and Richmond native Sean Sublette joins the Times-Dispatch this week.

A graduate of Varina High School and Penn State, Sean has nearly 20 years of experience providing forecasts to Virginians. Most recently in his roles as chief meteorologist at WSET in Lynchburg and the morning meteorologist at WSLS in Roanoke.

Learn more about Sean in this Sunday's Times-Dispatch.