Quiet weekend, but pay attention to the tropics

No big issues ahead for this first fall weekend in Richmond. Sun will fade behind more clouds on Saturday, but temperatures will climb into the 70s.

Enough clouds gather Saturday night to touch off a sprinkle here or there, but nothing that is organized enough to produce significant rainfall. Light winds will begin to turn more from the south, holding low temperatures closer to 60 for Sunday morning.

Sunday will be warmer, nudging into the 80s with a small uptick in the humidity as the breezes pick up from the southwest. Some passing showers, off-and-on for a couple of hours, will pass through on Sunday evening, but even the places that do get them will probably have less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

Breezy and cool on Monday, with the afternoon holding in the 70s again, and the weather pattern settles down for a couple of days over Virginia before we need to look south toward the tropics.

The small cluster of thunderstorms starting to spin in the southern Caribbean is almost certain to become a hurricane by the end of this weekend, moving across the western tip of Cuba early next week.

Areas from the Florida Gulf Coast to the Keys will be at greatest risk early next week. Afterwards, the storm will generally continue northward, although the specifics of precisely where or how fast are still very uncertain.

For now, we would estimate a slightly better than a 50/50 chance that Virginia will get rain out of the storm toward the end of next week, sometime between Thursday and Friday.

In addition to the strength of the storm, its forward speed and the precise location of the track will go a long way in determining how much rain Virginia would get and how strong the winds would be when it passes by. A track just to the east means coastal flooding as far west as the tidal James and York rivers. A track just to the west puts central and interior Virginia at a greater risk of tornadoes.

But neither of those scenarios is especially likely right now. At least not yet.

For this weekend, it is important not to check out and find yourself surprised by a major hurricane in the northwestern Caribbean on Monday morning. But by then, we should have a much better idea of the precise nature of its track for the second half of next week.