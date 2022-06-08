Rain ahead to start the weekend

After showers and scattered thundershowers on Wednesday night, clouds will break for sunshine by Thursday afternoon across metro Richmond. Humidity will remain high at daybreak, but begin to edge back during the afternoon.

The slightly less humid air will make for a nice start to Friday, as afternoon temperatures return to the 80s.

Rain is likely from a small storm system racing by just to the south of Richmond late Friday and early Saturday.

About a quarter- to a half-inch of rain is likely as that system moves through, but most of the data suggests the rain will be done by early afternoon, making for a nice Saturday evening with a clearing sky and temperatures in the 70s.

That will make Sunday the sunnier and nicer of the two days this weekend, with fair weather clouds mixing with the sun, moderate humidity, and afternoon temperatures edging into the 80s.

A gradual stepping up of the heat will return next week, with highs creeping back into the 90s as early as Tuesday, or by Wednesday at the latest. The worst of the heat will likely hold west of the Appalachians next week, but there is also very little sign of cooling rain once Saturday morning’s rain comes to an end.

Richmond climate check

On Wednesday, NOAA released its monthly temperature and precipitation analysis for the country.

Last month was warmer than normal for most of the country, with the exception of the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies. Virginia was among those states warmer than normal, but not quite in record territory.

Virginia was also wetter than normal last month. Although Richmond was not substantially wetter than normal, heavier rains west of the Blue Ridge helped bring up the statewide rainfall ranking.

So far this calendar year, Virginia is significantly warmer than normal with rainfall very close to normal, so drought is still not a concern.

Going a little deeper in the statewide data from May reveals a more pronounced warming trend during the nights over the past 20 years, with some of the warmest monthly May nights on record in Virginia coming during that time.

In short, late spring nights are just not cooling as much as they did in the 20th century.