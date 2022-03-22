Rain arriving Wednesday, and much colder this weekend

Clouds return for Wednesday, spawning a few rounds of rain. The rain will not be everywhere across central Virginia first thing in the morning, but it will become more common later in the afternoon and into the early evening.

Occasional breezes from the south will keep this from being a cold rain, with temperatures much of the time in the 60s. Heavy rain will not be a problem, with about a quarter to a half inch of rain before ending.

Once the first wave of rain pushes east of Richmond later Wednesday evening, there will be some drier periods through Thursday. There are signs of steadier rain on Thursday toward Hampton Roads and Emporia, and there is a small chance it could edge back westward toward Richmond.

But right now, Thursday looks like a day that features clouds, a few sunny breaks, and a quick nuisance shower or two. The south wind holds just long enough to get afternoon temperatures up around 70 degrees, then cooler air begins to drain in for Friday and the weekend.

Both days this weekend will be chilly, if not outright cold compared to what we’ve gotten used to recently. Saturday and Sunday will each have a chilly breeze with afternoon temperatures in the 50s.

Saturday brings more clouds and a couple of passing showers in the middle afternoon, but it does not look like a truly wet day.

Sunday will be a little bit nicer than Saturday, with more sun and no threat of showers, but the chilly northwest breezes will return. And as the breezes finally back off on Sunday night, temperatures will collapse into the 30s a couple of hours after sunset, with a legitimate chance at a freeze by daybreak Monday.

Climate Notes

On Tuesday, NASA reported that the extent of winter ice in the Arctic Ocean reached its annual peak on February 25. This year’s maximum extent was the 10th lowest in the satellite record, which goes back to 1979.

For perspective, this year’s maximum extent was about 300,000 square miles — the area of Texas and Maine combined — below the 1981-2010 average maximum.

Consistent with the warming climate, NASA observations have shown that these maximum annual extents are declining at 13 percent per decade.

Over time, less ice in the Arctic Ocean means less reflection of incoming solar energy on the bright white ice, so more energy from the sun is absorbed in the Arctic Ocean. This additional energy compounds the observed warming of the global climate from the increase in greenhouse gases; not surprisingly, Arctic areas are warming about three times faster than the rest of the world.