Rain develops with an unusual warm up for Thursday

A few small showers will cross central Virginia on Thursday, then relatively steadier rain moves through late Thursday night and Friday.

Ahead of the steadier rain, winds will increase from the southwest, sending Thursday afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees, a level we have not reached since January 9. That southwest wind continues throughout the night, keeping temperatures in the 50s all night long.

During Friday, winds will sharply turn from the north, allowing cold air to race into the state, so the warmest part of Friday will be first thing in the morning. That cold north wind will drop temperatures dramatically during the course of Friday, setting up another cold and dry weekend.

There are a few small storm systems that will be close to metro Richmond between Sunday and the middle of next week. But all of them look like they will keep their precipitation to our south or southeast by a couple of hundred miles.

Those nearby storms notwithstanding, this leaves the weekend and most of next week cold and dry for metro Richmond. Big league bitter cold will not reach us, but a fairly consistent winter chill hangs on through the middle of next week with highs in the upper 30s to 40s and lows in the 20s.