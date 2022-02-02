Rain develops with an unusual warm up for Thursday

A few small showers will cross central Virginia on Thursday, then relatively steadier rain moves through late Thursday night and Friday.
Ahead of the steadier rain, winds will increase from the southwest, sending Thursday afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees, a level we have not reached since January 9. That southwest wind continues throughout the night, keeping temperatures in the 50s all night long.
During Friday, winds will sharply turn from the north, allowing cold air to race into the state, so the warmest part of Friday will be first thing in the morning. That cold north wind will drop temperatures dramatically during the course of Friday, setting up another cold and dry weekend.
There are a few small storm systems that will be close to metro Richmond between Sunday and the middle of next week. But all of them look like they will keep their precipitation to our south or southeast by a couple of hundred miles.
Those nearby storms notwithstanding, this leaves the weekend and most of next week cold and dry for metro Richmond. Big league bitter cold will not reach us, but a fairly consistent winter chill hangs on through the middle of next week with highs in the upper 30s to 40s and lows in the 20s.
Normal highs this time of year are near 50. Normal lows are in the upper 20s.
Richmond Climate Check
We’ve had some big swings in average February temperatures over the past decade in Richmond, with 2 of the 10 warmest Februaries on record coming in 2017 and 2018. Only a couple of years before that, 2015 brought one of the 10 coldest.
To get a better handle on how the climate has changed in Richmond since regular records began, we examined the 30-year rolling average February temperature. Until 2008, that 30-year rolling average had fluctuated between 38.5 and 40 degrees.
But since 2008, that rolling average has been above 40 degrees every year, and it has been at least 41 degrees every year since 2017.
The most recent decade is doing a lot of the work in pulling the number up — with an average of 42.1 degrees from 2012-21.
Forecast for Richmond
Thursday: Cloudy with a few passing showers, mainly in the morning. A few peeks of sun in the afternoon. High 58.
Thursday night: Windy and unusually warm with spotty evening showers. Steadier rain arriving toward daybreak. Temperature steady in the upper 50s.
Friday: Rain off and on through the day. Breezy. Turning colder. Daybreak temperature near 60, then falling rapidly into the 30s for the afternoon.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, windy, and cold. Low 25.
Saturday: Sunny, breezy, and cold. High 38.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 22.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Small chance of rain or snow showers. High 42.
Monday: Sun and clouds. Small chance of rain showers. High 46.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.
