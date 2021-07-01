Rain will clear in time for a great July 4 forecast

Summer’s spotty storms often make for a wait-and-see approach to cookouts and fireworks, but high pressure will try to deliver perfectly dry holiday weather across the entire commonwealth for the first time since 2010. (Except that time, it was scorching.)

But we can’t enjoy that mild pattern without first getting through some active weather. Some severe weather or flash flooding is possible late Thursday, and don’t be surprised if lingering rain slows the highways on Friday.

Friday

Rain is likely to continue through Thursday night into Friday morning across Virginia, falling heavy at times between Danville, Richmond and Hampton Roads. Most of the rain will clear from northwest to southeast by the evening as the front makes progress offshore. Flash flooding could be an ongoing concern, but cooler temperatures should cut back on severe weather potential. Overcast skies will mean highs between the mid-70s and lower 80s across the commonwealth.

Saturday