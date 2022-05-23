Rainy and chilly for most of Tuesday

Record highs were broken on both Friday and Saturday in Richmond, as temperatures soared to 97 on Friday and 95 on Saturday.

The heat was widespread across the state, but fell a bit short of records in Roanoke and in Norfolk.

A couple of small showers managed to make it across eastern Henrico County both Saturday and Sunday, where Richmond’s official weather records are kept. That helped temperatures slide into the upper 60s to near 70 at night. Without those showers, we may have broken records for the warmest minimum temperatures, which are generally in the lower 70s this time of year.

Late May hot spells are not uncommon, but the 3-day period from Friday through Sunday was exceptionally so. Examining May 20-22 of each calendar year in Richmond’s weather records shows that this year was the hottest such period, with an average temperature of 81.5 degrees. The top three:

81.5 degrees: 2022

79.3 degrees: 1903

79.0 degrees: 1911

As hot as it was, expanding our look to include the last half of May reveals a brutally hot period at the end of May 1991, far exceeding our recent three-day stretch. Each of the last seven days of that month was at least 93 degrees, peaking at 98 degrees on May 30 and May 31. Both of those days set records that still stand, although the May 31 record was tied in 2011.

***

Winds abruptly turned from the northeast on Monday, draining cooler air down the eastern side of the Appalachians and setting the stage for Tuesday’s wet start. Rain on Tuesday will begin to ease back substantially for the afternoon, but the total rain between Monday night and Tuesday will add up to about 1 to 1.5 inches across metro Richmond, but some locally higher amounts of 2 inches are also likely.

The center of the storm bringing this rain will slide by a few dozen miles south of Richmond, keeping our winds from the east during some of the heaviest rain. That east wind gradually glides up the eastern side of the Appalachians, increasing rainfall amounts and rainfall rates. As a result, expect some ponding of water on the roads and in other places that typically do not drain very well.

Even so, after the hot weekend, that rain will be beneficial. And while that amount of rain will not be enough for serious flooding, heavier rain will fall upriver of the James from Lynchburg and westward into Botetourt County, so be on the lookout for some modest rises in the James River in Richmond later in the week as that water flows downstream.