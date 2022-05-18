Record heat remains on track this weekend

Thursday morning starts with a very different feel than the last couple of days, with higher humidity giving a sense that a hot spell is ahead.

Afternoon temperatures will make a run at 90 degrees Thursday, but the days that follow will be even hotter. There is a chance for some rain or thunderstorms between midnight Thursday night and daybreak on Friday, but once that chance passes, heat will be top of mind.

The higher humidity arriving Thursday will also be sticking around. It will not reach the mid-summer levels, but it will be certainly noticeable. During the hottest part of Friday and Saturday, the heat index, or the apparent temperature combining the impact of heat and humidity, will be hovering near 100.

For people living a long time in Virginia, heat safety tips may have become obvious over the years. But the first hot spell of the season can catch your body off guard, as it has not acclimated to the more consistent heat of summertime. Below are some reminders.

Slow down. When possible, reschedule outdoor activities away from the hottest part of the day, generally between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. That is the time when the air is hottest and the sun is highest in the sky. Not coincidentally, it's also the time of day when sunburn can happen the fastest.

Dress for it. Light colored clothes will reflect more of the sun’s direct rays.

Drink water to stay hydrated. Water makes up about 70 percent of body weight, and sweat is the body’s natural defense against heat. Depending on the level of activity and metabolism, the body can lose 1-2 quarts of water an hour under heat stress, even more when exercising vigorously.

And of course, spend time in the air conditioning if you can. A library or indoor shopping mall are good options when available. A cool bath or shower can also help if no air conditioning is available.

Low temperatures will likely hold above 70 degrees for a couple of nights. And nights will be even harder to cool off in the more developed areas of metro Richmond. This effect is known as the urban heat island, as pavement and concrete keep the air temperatures higher at night versus outlying countryside locations.

The impact is not confined to the city’s central business district. Measurements done in the metro area show that suburban corridors like Route 1, West Broad Street and Midlothian Turnpike, also are warmer.

The overall temperature of the planet is also going up, so the impacts magnify. As a result, there are far more summer nights in Richmond that do not cool below 68 degrees.

Fortunately, this particular hot spell only lasts through Sunday. Winds turn from the north on Monday, sending the heat away — at least for a little while.

But summer is right around the corner. Normal high temperatures race upward thorough the 80s in June. And the entire month of July has normal highs between 89 to 90 degrees.