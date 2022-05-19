Record heat through the weekend

The heat starts Friday, with Richmond in record territory Friday and Saturday.

And this is connected to a late season snow in the Rockies.

A mass of relatively cold, Canadian air will dislodge and slide down the eastern slopes of the Rockies. Denver will be among the areas getting several inches of snow between late Friday afternoon and Saturday.

But the atmosphere is always looking to be in balance, so when there is a surge of unusually cold in the western half of the country, there is a correspondingly large surge of heat in the eastern half. And we will feel the heat in Virginia through Sunday.

Hot air will surge northward, across Virginia, and all the way to New England, where their temperatures will be nearly 30 degrees above normal this weekend.

In Richmond, four daily record temperatures are threatened. The high temperature record for Friday is 96 (1934), and the record for Saturday is 93 (1962). The Saturday record will be hard not to break.

Record warm low temperatures for Friday and Saturday nights are also in trouble. Those temperature, often referred to as max mins, are generally recorded right around sunrise. The current record for Saturday morning is 72 (1903), for Sunday morning it is 70 (2013).

Our colleagues at the National Weather Service office in Wakefield went through some other May records in Richmond.

Number of 90-degree days in May:

Normal: 3 days

Most in a month: 11 days (1962)

Most consecutive: 7 days (1911 and 1991)

Number of 95-degree days in May:

Normal: Less than one

Most in a month: 5 days (1941)

Most consecutive: 3 days (1941)

And the all-time hottest May day was also in 1941, reaching 100 degrees on May 28.

Urban heat and a warming planet are contributing to an uptick in average temperatures for the month of May.

And that heat is not the same in all parts of the city. Somewhat fitting is a special screening of a PBS documentary on Friday evening at the VCU Institute Contemporary Art. The film, Cooked: Survival by Zip Code, uses the infamous 1995 Chicago heat wave to illustrate how decisions made decades ago continue to impact disadvantaged communities well into the 21st century.

Richmond’s hot spell lasts through Sunday, then the heat retreats as the winds turn from the north.

Looking toward the rest of the summer, the odds favor heat. The summer outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center suggests better than even odds that this summer will be hotter than normal for most of the country, including Virginia.

Data from the last 15 years suggest this is a safe prediction. Virginia has had only one cooler than normal summer since 2005. In this case, normal is defined as the full 20th century average, and summer is defined as the months of June, July and August.