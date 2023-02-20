Once again, gusty west-southwest winds develop for Tuesday afternoon. And with the sun coming back out, temperatures will climb quickly through the 60s, likely touching 70 for an hour or so across central Virginia.

After a modest cool-off on Wednesday, Thursday is expected to take the crown for warmth this week.

An especially intense surge of warm air moves in on Thursday and, while short-lived, it will likely be enough to break the record high temperature for the date: 75 degrees, set in 2017.

During the last week of February, daily record highs are between 75 and 83 degrees, so Thursday’s record will be a relatively easy one to break.

The temperature has reached the lower 80s in February only a handful of times, with the most recent coming in 2017. The record high for the entire month has occurred twice: 83 degrees recorded on both Feb. 11, 1932, and Feb. 25, 1930.

That monthly record high is certainly within reach on Thursday, which would be a full 30 degrees above normal. Considered in the opposite direction, 30 degrees below normal would mean a high of 23, which is the kind of thing that only happens this time of year during the most phenomenal polar outbreaks or in the midst of a consistent snowstorm.

Small nuances in wind velocity, soil moisture and cloud cover will go a long way into determining whether we hold in the upper 70s or leap into the 80s on Thursday. The air a mile above the ground will be about 55 degrees, and stronger breezes can help move more of that air closer to the ground.

Air descends as it warms, compressed under its own weight. We see the same effect when a valve gets warm while air is being added to a tire. The air is getting compressed.

In general, air warms about 5.5 degrees for every thousand feet it descends. With a mile equal to roughly 5,000 feet, that would suggest a warming of about 27.5 degrees, or a temperature on the ground of 82.5.

Dry ground also warms more easily than moist ground. When the ground is moist, some of the sun’s energy works to evaporate the moisture in the soil. Conversely, if the ground is already dry, all of that energy goes into raising the temperature of the ground. In turn, the ground heats the air immediately above it. Think about dry sand at the beach at noon in July. That sand can easily reach above 120 degrees in the midday summer sun.

And there is still a question as to just how cloudy it will be. For right now, it looks a little cloudier in the morning versus the afternoon.

But that level of warmth cannot last this time of year. Early signs for this weekend suggest Saturday will be cloudy, chilly and damp — one of the few days this month that could be significantly colder than normal. Sunday will see temperatures back into the 50s, and there may be some showers.

This also means the window of opportunity for legitimate accumulating snow this year is closing, with no obvious reason to expect snow through the first few days of March.

