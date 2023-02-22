Sean Sublette Meteorologist Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The data has been raising red flags for about a week now.

Thursday will mark the seventh day this month to reach 70 degrees in Richmond, moving it into a third place tie with 2018 for the most February days to reach at least 70 degrees. Only 1976 and 2017 had more, with 10 days apiece.

A temperature in the upper 70s is a conservative estimate of how warm it will be during the afternoon Thursday, and Richmond’s all-time February record of 83 degrees will be challenged.

No question we are in rare territory. Trees are budding and pollen is flying. But that is more related to the lack of persistent cold in Virginia, especially since Christmas. Looking back through Richmond records, a subtle, but important signal is emerging in regards to February nights.

Since daily temperature records began in 1897, the lowest temperature for the month of February in Richmond has dipped below 15 degrees about once every two years. But since 1997, it has only happened seven times, meaning it now happens an average of once every three to four years.

That is a statistic consistent with a warming climate. Cold air does not go away; it becomes less common, and the intensity of the cold is not regularly reaching the depths of a generation ago.

As the years go on, plants begin to respond to this change, and pollen occurs earlier in the season and trees begin to bud sooner. An otherwise normally timed freeze in March could do real damage to fruit trees — especially peaches — in the scenario starting to play out this year.

To be sure, there were some warm winters in the early half of the 20th century in Virginia, but colder ones were also mixed in among those years. More recently, the frequency of the truly cold winters is on the decline.

For February in Richmond, the difference is striking —12 of our 29 daily record highs have been set since 1997. During that same period, only two new record lows were established, both coming in the singularly cold February of 2015.

While the individual weather pattern at a specific time can favor temperatures substantially above normal, the background planetary warming signal gives those impacts an additional nudge.

In the case of this week, there is a large ridge of high pressure anchored over the Bahamas, and the clockwise flow around it is sending warm air northward into Virginia. That particular jet stream configuration is connected to colder water in the eastern Pacific Ocean along the equator, known as La Niña.

A generation or two ago, a weather pattern like we have this week might support high temperatures in the upper 70s. As the planet has warmed, the same weather pattern can now produce temperatures in the lower 80s.

Revisiting that cold spell around Christmas: as bad as it was, it did not reach record levels.

The coldest morning during that stretch in Richmond was 8 degrees on the morning of Dec. 24. The record for the date is 6 degrees, set in 1983. The record low for the entire month of December is 2 degrees below zero in 1917. We were nowhere close to that.

Regardless, we are entering the time of year infamous for large temperature swings, and a small sample of that is just ahead. After temperatures challenge record warm levels this week, a sliver of cold air advances Friday night as a weak disturbance races by to our south.

The result will be a Saturday that is cold and damp, with a low gray overcast and areas of light rain and drizzle. Virginia’s higher elevations will have a smidgen of ice or snow Saturday. Central Virginians should not be surprised if a little sleet shows up for an hour or so that morning, too.

Richmond will have a hard time getting much warmer than 40 degrees Saturday, which will come as a shock after Thursday.

But by Monday, we expect to be in the 60s again.

