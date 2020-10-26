Relentless Gulf hurricane activity means more soaking rain for Va. this week

Zeta will then make another landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast, most likely as a borderline Category 1 in southeastern Louisiana late Wednesday. By Thursday afternoon, a weaker version of the low will be somewhere in or near Virginia, losing its identity within that larger system over the Tennessee Valley. By Friday, the messy weather will be sweeping into the Northeast and clearing out of Virginia.

At least its speedy trek up from the Gulf Coast will help keep totals in check. But small-scale flooding of creeks and poorly drained locales can't be ruled out on Thursday, and will depend on where any 3-inch-plus amounts fall.

There's also a vague chance of severe weather tied up in the nuances of track and timing. If Zeta's circulation stays intact and darts right up the spine of the Appalachians late Thursday, central Virginia could see less rain overall but higher temperatures in the 70s. That might support the brief tornadoes or gusty squalls that can accompany tropical remnants, but it's not yet certain if that will be the case.

Cooler late week, calmer next week

Friday will be a breezy, clearing, cooler day of weather transition, with high pressure set to dominate the weekend forecast.