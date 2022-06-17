Remembering Richmond's worst flood of the modern era: Hurricane Agnes

The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.

In June 1972, less than three years after Hurricane Camille brought Richmond its worst James River flood in the modern era, Hurricane Agnes brought even higher waters.

Agnes wasn’t even close to Camille; it was far worse. At the Westham Station river gauge, near the Huguenot Bridge, the river crested at 16.62 feet above flood stage on June 23, 1972.

Downtown, it was even higher, cresting at a staggering 28 feet above flood stage at the City Locks along Dock Street — 5 feet higher than Camille.

One other flood since, in November 1985, was on par with Camille, but nothing else has been close. So far in the 21st century, the James has reached no higher than 10 feet above flood stage, falling just shy of the 10-foot threshold in late February 2003.

The flooding from Hurricane Gaston in 2004 was from flash flooding, or water collecting in the Shockoe Valley from localized heavy rains. The floodwall, completed in 1995, only protects the city from the James River.

Richmond had seen worse from the James only one other time since its founding, in what was called the Great Fresh of 1771. Reports from that time vary, but many suggest the James was around 40 feet above normal.

Over the six days leading up to the 1972 crest, 7 inches of rain fell in Richmond, but rainfall upstream is where it matters. Two days before the peak of the flood in Richmond, Lynchburg had 6 inches of rain in one day, and all that water began rushing down the James.

On that same day, Charlottesville had 6 inches of rain. Similarly, that water raced down the Rivanna River to meet up with the James and take over Richmond.

Agnes was no longer a full-fledged hurricane by the time its rain arrived in Virginia, and it did not act alone. Another system approached from the north to interact with Agnes and intensify its rainfall. Even so, it is not a coincidence that the three largest floods in Richmond’s modern era all involved storms having origins in the tropics.

Having just gone through Camille three summers earlier, the city thought it had an idea of what to expect, proactively closing the Boulevard and Mayo bridges in advance of the rising water.

But early during the morning of June 23, the water purification plant succumbed to the flood. Soon afterwards, the Army had to start flying in tanks of water to people living in the city. Water then flooded the Vepco (now Dominion Energy) 12th Street power station, cutting off power to downtown.

At 7 a.m. that morning, the city ordered the downtown area sealed off. Barricades went up, staffed by police and the National Guard.

With water resources rapidly becoming scarce, city firefighters went around to commercial areas, ordering all but essential water use stopped.

The next morning, the headline in the Times-Dispatch was more bleak: State, City Water Shortages Critical; Flood Damage $160 million, 17 Dead

With only the Lee Bridge open to traffic, backups ballooned to seven miles in each direction to get across the river. The then-new Manchester Bridge had to be opened early for emergency traffic, and heavy trucks were routed along the brand new bridge to keep the weight load down on the Lee Bridge.

Closing the Mayo Bridge had been an excellent decision, as the bridge was entirely covered in water. The street light poles sticking out of the water were the only visible evidence of the bridge.

A report from the National Hurricane Center later in 1972 revised the statewide damage estimates to $126 million. Adjusting for inflation puts the damages at around $850 million in 2022 dollars.

Thirteen people died as a direct result of the flood.

A flood of this magnitude gets seared into your memory. A few people shared what it was like:

"Due to Richmond’s water and sewer system being damaged by the flood waters, we had no water and were told to not flush except for extreme needs (advised to put Saran Wrap over toilet bowl to keep odors at bay)."

- Leslie Payne, Richmond

"Was working for Vepco at 7th and Franklin. We had our own lunchroom but they had no water as the water treatment plant got flooded. Military brought in water dispensers and they served us on paper plates with plastic utensils. Getting to work from Sandston was a real challenge. Looked like a war zone with national guard blocking roads that were flooded."

- Sharon Marston, Ashland

"I remember, vividly, my dad driving my brother and I to see the flood, downtown Richmond, and seeing the National Guard troops with their rifles. I was 6. I told my dad to go past them and get closer. Dad asked if I wanted to get shot by the soldiers. I guess Kent State still had folks on edge."

- Don Chandler, Richmond

"I was a child but I remember the Nickel Bridge (aka Boulevard Bridge) was closed to traffic, but we could walk out on it. The river was so high and fast and the debris was unbelievable."

- Ann Normand Davidson, Richmond

"I was in the Air Force, stationed at Andrews AFB. I was due to come home to Richmond on that day for 45 days of leave before deploying to my next assignment. I started down I-95 south, but just south of Fredericksburg, it was closed. I had to go back to Fredericksburg and take Route 301 to Richmond. Drove my ‘64 Corvair across a half washed-out bridge to get to Richmond. I remember the only thing visible on the Mayo Bridge were tops of the street lights."

- Charlie Frank, Richmond

Agnes went on to produce devastating flooding farther northward in most of central Pennsylvania and in several parts of Upstate New York. Many of those flood records remain unbroken as well.

Later this week, we'll take a closer look at the Richmond City Floodwall, to see if it is ready for another Agnes.

Find more Agnes photos from the Library of Virginia