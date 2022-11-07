Richmond-area forecast: Big cool down, then big rain

Richmond has not had a first week of November this warm in more than 40 years.

The high temperature of 84 degrees on Monday crushed the daily record of 79 degrees in 1978 but, with an average of 67.4 degrees, this week is statistically tied with 1977 as the warmest first week of November on record.

Colder air rushes in via gusty north breezes on Tuesday and, even with the sunshine, temperatures will hold near 60 degrees in the afternoon. While it may come as a shock to the system, it is actually within a few degrees of normal for the time of year.

Beneath a clear sky on Tuesday night, temperatures across central Virginia will drop into the lower 40s, with some upper 30s in more suburban and rural areas, but no freeze is expected. In fact, a small moderating trend in temperatures follows for Wednesday and Thursday, then Virginia will take its turn with Subtropical Storm Nicole, currently on a path toward the Bahamas and the east coast of Florida.

The circulation with Nicole is especially large, and the counterclockwise winds around it will push water on to the coast, causing areas of coastal flooding from Cape Canaveral northward to Norfolk in the coming few days. Specifically in Virginia, water will push upriver far enough into the tidal James and York rivers to cause about a foot or so of flooding during high tide on Wednesday and Thursday.

The rain from Nicole is expected to cover Virginia for most of Friday then, after a break for several hours, a final surge moves through late Friday night into early Saturday. Precise timing on the end of the rain is not quite certain, but it is probably too early to call off any plans for Saturday just yet.

Aside from the onshore wind bringing coastal flooding along the waterfront, wind damage is not expected across Virginia as the storm moves through late this week. By the time the storm moves this far north, most of the serious wind energy will have dissipated, leaving behind some gusty breezes but not enough to cause any damage.

Water will be the primary impact from Nicole, including for Virginia. However, because it has been so dry recently, we are cautiously optimistic the storm will be beneficial for central Virginia. Between 0.75 and 1.50 inches of rain for central Virginia is a good first guess, but modifications in the precise track in the next couple of days could easily push that up or down.

Of greater concern, as the storm approaches from the south, will be the rain that falls in the western part of the state. Southeast wind will push additional moisture up the eastern side of the Appalachians, squeezing out more rain for areas west of Interstate 81, compared to what we will get in Richmond. When it comes to James River flooding, what happens from Covington to Charlottesville is more important than how much rain falls around metro Richmond.

Once the storm is gone, the weekend turns colder — likely a few degrees colder than what we will experience on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will send our temperatures below normal for the first time since the modest cool spell a couple of days before Halloween.