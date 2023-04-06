Sunday

Spring has arrived, and so has the return of Easter on Parade, a long-held Richmond tradition that's back after a three-year hiatus to shut down Monument Avenue for an afternoon of live music, vendors, family festivities and, of course, lots of bunny ears and pastels, so dust off your favorite bonnet and grab your family and friends (furry ones, too!). 1-5 p.m. between North Davis and North Allen avenues. Free.