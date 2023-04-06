The Richmond region is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m.
A National Weather Service alert said large hail and damaging winds are possible this afternoon and evening.
Remember the difference between a watch and a warning today.— Sean Sublette (@SeanSublette) April 6, 2023
And when you hear "severe", it means something very specific: pic.twitter.com/BBYGTQFS92
Elements continue to come together to generate t-storms in the coming several hours in #Virginia— Sean Sublette (@SeanSublette) April 6, 2023
Already starting to pop up in the southern Blue Ridge.
Area encircled being considered for a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in next hour or so. https://t.co/MtynkHjebD
Hazardous weather is forecast from southeastern Maryland through to the North Carolina-Virginia border.
A 60% chance of rain is forecast for Friday, with a high of 52 degrees.
