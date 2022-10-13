Richmond forecast: Good weekend ahead, much colder next week

The next couple of days provide a nice start to the weekend. Friday and Saturday bring a mix of sun and fair weather clouds with temperatures just a few degrees above normal, which is around 70 during the day and 50 at night.

Sunday will also be good for outdoor activities, as temperatures will nudge into the 70s, although there will be more clouds advancing into the state. Clouds will thicken enough to produce some showers on Sunday evening and Sunday night, but with sunset coming at 6:30 p.m., daytime activities will likely go on just fine.

Monday is a day of transition, with a few smaller showers and temperatures well into the 60s, then the colder air unloads into the state on Monday night.

Winds will pick up from the northwest on Monday night, pulling the cold air from the Ohio Valley, through the Appalachians, and into Virginia, so Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coldest days so far this month that did not have any precipitation.

There will be sunshine mixing with the clouds those two days, but afternoon temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will hold in the 50s, and Tuesday will also have an especially cold breeze.

The bigger concerns are for Tuesday and Wednesday nights, when temperatures sink into the lower 30s. The air coming into Virginia next week looks colder and drier than last weekend, when Richmond edged to 38 degrees on Sunday morning.

So the odds are beginning to favor a brief freeze, but not a hard freeze, commonly defined as temperatures below 28 degrees. Right now, that seems a little out of reach, as the record lows for those mornings are also in the upper 20s. But after this weekend, more data will give a better idea on just how cold it might get on those two nights next week.

It’s been a while, too. Richmond has not had an October freeze since 2013 (32 degrees on the 26th). And if we do manage to get a freeze either Tuesday or Wednesday nights next week, it would be the earliest freeze in 30 years (30 degrees on October 19, 1992).

Thursday, the cold air retreats northward, and the warmer air that builds early next week west of the Great Plains will begin to flood eastward, meaning Friday and next weekend will bring another warm up.

And aside from the next spell of showers late Sunday and Monday, it will be another dry period, with no obvious signs of rain until the second half of next weekend, around October 23. This puts Richmond on track to have its fourth consecutive drier-than-normal month. Since the first of the year, Richmond has had 30 inches of rain, about 20 percent less than an average year to this point.