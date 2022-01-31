Richmond forecast: Late week warmup, but it comes with rain

Dry and seasonable weather continues for the first half of the week with a modest warming trend taking shape.
However, it will not be perfectly sunny, as winds the next couple of days will have a light component from the east. That will be just enough to drag some Atlantic Ocean moisture into central Virginia, producing some cloudy periods on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The next storm system will be slow to move through Virginia. A scattering of showers will begin to take shape on Thursday before a broader area of steady rain pushes through Thursday night into Friday. In that last broad area of rain comes a surge of warmth with temperatures peaking briefly into the lower 60s. But once that rain clears Friday evening, the temperature retreats, giving metro Richmond a dry and cold weekend.
Then the next storm aims for Monday into Tuesday of next week. This far out there are more questions than answers, but there is the possibility of snow or ice in addition to rain. So no matter what your favorite groundhog may say on Wednesday, winter is not done with Virginia yet.
Richmond climate check
The three coldest months of the year are December, January and February, which are collectively known as meteorological winter. Closing the book on January puts us two-thirds of the way through that period.
After a dry and warm December, the general weather pattern switched abruptly with the winter storm right after New Year’s Day. December was mild and dry, while January was cold and wet. Some side by side comparisons so far this winter in Richmond are below.
- Total precipitation in December: 1.07 inches
- Total precipitation in January: 4.48 inches
- Snow in December: Trace
- Snow in January: 4.3 inches
- Average high in December: 59.7 degrees
- Average high in January: 46.5 degrees
- Average low in December: 38.1 degrees
- Average low in January: 26.5 degrees
- Nights at or below freezing in December: 10
- Nights at or below freezing in January: 26
- Average low between Christmas and New Year’s: 48.1 degrees
- Average low for the last week in January: 22.0 degrees
Comparing the average temperature of each month to its long term climatological normal (1991-2020) shows that December was far warmer than January was cold.
- December: 7.1 degrees above normal
- January: 1.8 degrees below normal
This January’s average temperature of 36.5 degrees is the lowest since 2018, but not appreciably below the long term trend over the last 50 years.
Earlier last week, there were signs that February would be mild and dry, but those signals have fallen away. February temperatures appear to be trending close to normal, or a little below normal. But fans of the warmer weather should not give up, there are also signs of a switch to relatively warmer weather for the last week of the month.
Forecast for Richmond
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High 46.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 26.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 52.
Thursday: Clouds and breaks of sun. Scattered showers late. High around 60.
Friday: Cloudy and mild with occasional rain. High 54.
Saturday: Sunny, breezy, and cold. High 38.
Sunday: Sun and clouds. High 42.
