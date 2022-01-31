Richmond forecast: Late week warmup, but it comes with rain

Dry and seasonable weather continues for the first half of the week with a modest warming trend taking shape.

However, it will not be perfectly sunny, as winds the next couple of days will have a light component from the east. That will be just enough to drag some Atlantic Ocean moisture into central Virginia, producing some cloudy periods on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next storm system will be slow to move through Virginia. A scattering of showers will begin to take shape on Thursday before a broader area of steady rain pushes through Thursday night into Friday. In that last broad area of rain comes a surge of warmth with temperatures peaking briefly into the lower 60s. But once that rain clears Friday evening, the temperature retreats, giving metro Richmond a dry and cold weekend.

Then the next storm aims for Monday into Tuesday of next week. This far out there are more questions than answers, but there is the possibility of snow or ice in addition to rain. So no matter what your favorite groundhog may say on Wednesday, winter is not done with Virginia yet.

