As mentioned earlier this week, the last of three disturbances moved across Virginia early on Thursday morning. Initially, it appeared it would hold its precipitation as rain farther south into North Carolina, but several hours before sunrise, a northward surge of moisture into Virginia’s colder air led to a few hours of light morning snow.

For most of metro Richmond, snow was about one-quarter to one-half of an inch, but there were a few places westward into Amelia, Goochland, Henrico, and Powhatan counties that edged closer to the 1-inch threshold.

Thursday morning’s snow was the first measurable snow of the season. On average, the first measurable snow comes during the latter half of December, but given the huge variability in total snowfall in Richmond from year to year, a late first snow is not unprecedented.

Thursday’s snow marked the 10th time on record that the first snow did not arrive until February, with the latest on record coming during the winter of 1990-91. Only one measurable snow happened that season, 1.9 inches on Feb. 26.

Only once has Richmond had no measurable snow — a trace of snow was recorded during the winter of 1917-18.

A brief but intense surge of cold air invades Virginia on Friday, but it will retreat nearly as quickly as it arrives.

Wind turns from the north on Friday morning and will start sending a sliver of polar air into Virginia. Winds will average about 10 to 15 mph on Friday, but higher gusts to 25 mph are likely. As a result, the warmest part of Friday will be in the morning with temperatures in the 30s. By dusk, most of metro Richmond will be in the 20s.

After sunset, the wind speeds will decrease substantially, turning light before midnight. At daybreak Saturday, temperatures will be in the teens, but there will not be much of a wind chill problem.

Sunday morning starts in the 20s, and a gentle southwest breeze nudges the afternoon back into the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The relatively warmer weather will hold in place for most of next week. Not every day next week will be in the 50s or 60s, but there are no signs of an Arctic intrusion working back into Virginia for several days. As a result, the chance for snow is nearly zero through Thursday of next week.

For those hoping for more snow, there are signs of a significant storm developing sometime during Friday and Saturday of next week (Feb. 10-11). This far in advance, it is impossible to know if significant snow is actually coming to Virginia, as similar setups have teased us earlier this winter.

But by the end of next week, a fresh surge of Arctic air will be approaching from the Ohio Valley, and a vigorous disturbance is expected to take shape in the Southeast. Time will tell, but keep that period in the back of your mind for now.

After that weekend, most signals point to temperatures near or above normal for the week of Feb. 12. Normal highs by then are around 50 degrees, not especially conducive for legitimate snowstorms.

