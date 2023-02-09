The strong southwest winds responsible for Thursday’s warmth will ease away Friday, but temperatures will remain well above normal. Colder air settles in for Saturday and sets up a cold and wet Sunday for most of metro Richmond.

Before the larger Sunday system pushes in from the south, there is a small chance for passing showers or sprinkles Friday and Saturday, but nothing that appears well-organized. However, if you are settling in for the football game Sunday, you will probably want to have your snacks bought by the end of Saturday.

A large area of cold, low pressure will cut off from the main jet stream flow in the upper atmosphere this weekend, and that forces a storm to take shape along the central Gulf Coast, ultimately spreading rain into Virginia on Sunday morning.

The storm center will track from the Gulf Coast to the eastern Carolinas, and then off of the Virginia coast by Monday morning. Usually, this puts Virginia in a favorable position for heavy precipitation, as the counterclockwise wind around the storm center brings additional moisture from the Atlantic Ocean.

This track also puts us on the colder side of the storm, as our winds remain from the east or northeast, keeping the relatively warm air much farther south.

Ordinally in February, this is a storm track that favors snow. But the cold air moving into Virginia on Saturday is not quite cold enough to support widespread accumulating snow for the state.

Ironically, the cold area of spiraling low pressure aloft will move northeastward along with the storm, causing the freezing level to drop much lower in the atmosphere as the entire system trudges along. As that core of cold air moves over Virginia on Sunday, there will be some mixed precipitation, with snow likely in higher elevations west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

For most areas from Richmond to Roanoke, a few pockets of sleet may mix in with the rain as the precipitation settles in during Sunday morning. Similarly, some wet snowflakes may mix with the rain as it ends very late Sunday night. But throughout this time frame, the ground temperature will remain above freezing, so surfaces will remain wet.

Total rainfall is expected to be between 1.0-1.5 inches in metro Richmond by the time it ends just before daybreak Monday.

Westward into Virginia’s higher terrain, there will be a mixture of ice and snow on Sunday, but the precise amounts are still uncertain. For now, it does not appear to be more than an inch or two in the western highlands from Covington to Monterey. But the southwestern mountains have a much better chance at getting legitimate plowable snow.

Often after a storm like this , Virginia will get a couple days of Arctic air, but that will not be the case this time. Temperatures Monday will jump back into the 50s, and most of next week will be warmer than normal.

Another quick shot of relatively cold air returns for Friday and Saturday next week, but even that looks to retreat as quickly as it arrives.

So far this winter, Richmond’s average temperatures have been more typical of those in Raleigh. And the weather pattern next week is going to pave the way to a February that ends up being warmer than normal.

