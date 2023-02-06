Sean Sublette Meteorologist Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Later this week, NOAA will release its national January temperature and precipitation analysis, which will include data for Virginia. Early data indicate that last month will easily fall among the 10 warmest Januarys on record statewide, and has a good chance of being among the five warmest.

The lack of consistently cold air in place this winter, combined with a storm track taking systems just to the west of Virginia, has kept substantial snow away so far this season.

Although we had a relatively cool spell in October, it has been far warmer than normal since Nov. 1. Since then, there have been only 13 days with a high temperature that did not get above 45 degrees in Richmond, the third fewest on record through this point in the season.

To be sure, there will be a couple of relatively colder days here or there through Presidents Day, but the general weather pattern over the next two weeks will keep temperatures above normal, with at least a few days reaching into the 60s. Richmond has already passed its climatologically coldest part of the year, and normal high temperatures climb from 50 degrees on Feb. 7 to 53 degrees on Feb. 21, so intense cold becomes statistically less likely.

This core two-week period of February looks to bring three to four large-scale storm systems across Virginia. But the storm track will be a continuation of last month’s pattern, with the storm centers racing by to our west, keeping us on the relatively warm side and ensuring our precipitation remains rain.

To that end, a colleague in Boston shared a very telling map over the weekend.

Euro seasonal for February came out today...no surprises here pic.twitter.com/US4dw7rZVf — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) February 6, 2023

There are numerous computer simulations of weather out there, and all should be examined with caution. These simulations, also known as models, are often pointing to a signal in the atmosphere, rather than to specific results. To borrow a quote attributed to George Box, a British statistician, “All models are wrong, but some are useful.”

Strictly speaking, this map highlights 51 different permutations of a model and comes up with an average temperature for the month with respect to its climatological average. In this case, it suggests the average temperature for Virginia in February will be about 5.5 degrees Fahrenheit above normal (3 degrees Celsius).

For reference, last month was 8 degrees warmer than normal. Last December, even with the polar outbreak around Christmas, was only 1 degree colder than normal.

There is a temptation in such a pattern to proclaim an end to winter or, more specifically, that there will be no additional snow this winter. But sometimes, winter weather extends well into March.

As recently as 2018, March (43.9 degrees) was colder than February (47.8 degrees), so it is still too early to give up hope for accumulating snow. Thirty years ago this March brought a truly epic storm with accumulating snow from Mississippi to Maine.

And once in a great while, snow accumulates in April. The last time it happened in Richmond was 2007, when an inch came down on April 7. Less than 3 weeks after that snow, Richmond hit 90 degrees.

Despite the snow that fell last Thursday morning, a quirk of observations means that Richmond has not had measurable snow, meaning at least 0.1 inch, so far this season. The snow was not enough to measure on the east side of Richmond where the official weather observations are taken.

And if we do not get measurable snow by the end of this month, that data quirk will be the cause of snowfall arguments for years to come.

