The same storm that has made headlines from Texas to Arkansas approaches Virginia on Friday. Like so many of our larger systems since the first of the year, its center will track just west of the Appalachians, keeping any legitimate threat of snow far to our north.

Rain will be light to medium in intensity Friday, and for some locations across central Virginia, rain may not develop until midday. A nagging cell of high pressure will retreat slowly northward from New England on Friday morning, and the clockwise winds around it will keep our winds from the east until later in the afternoon. While not especially strong, those winds combine with the clouds and the rain to keep temperature in the 40s for most of the day.

Need weather information for a lawsuit? Call a forensic meteorologist | Across the Sky podcast Forensic meteorologist Sherilyn Patrick talks about the work she does and how it can be used for legal cases.

As the storm makes its closest approach Friday night, the east winds will give way to stronger southwest winds, and temperatures will begin to climb through the 50s during the evening, likely edging into the 60s for a brief time before midnight.

Rain will continue periodically through midnight, and there is a small but significant chance of a gusty thunderstorm or an intense squall pushing through just before midnight.

With the storm making its closest approach during Friday evening, the wind speed about one mile overhead will consistently be 50-70 miles per hour. When thunderstorms or squalls develop in that environment, some of those winds can effectively be pushed lower toward the ground.

While we do not expect a severe weather outbreak Friday evening, it will be windy much of the time, with wind speeds routinely 10-20 mph. An isolated gust upward of 50 mph is certainly possible in a heavier squall, so it is a good idea to secure any loose items outside before dusk Friday.

By daybreak Saturday, the sky will clear as the storm moves away and the wind turns from the northwest. The sun will be back out and the northwest winds will continue at 10-20 mph for much of the day before backing off after sunset. But there will be no Arctic air behind Friday’s storm. Afternoon temperatures will approach the mid 60s on Saturday.

After a clear and calmer Saturday night in the upper 30s, Sunday looks sunny with lighter winds and afternoon temperatures around 60.

No big storms are on the horizon for early next week, but a pattern shift to more consistently cold weather is expected toward the end of next week. Normal highs this time of year are in the 50s, so expect several days in the 40s starting late next week.

This also means a hard freeze is increasingly likely toward the end of next week or into the weekend (March 10-12). And it has been a while since we were in the 20s, last occurring on Feb. 18.

So despite the warmth of the previous two months, it is still too early to plant. Although we do not expect the rest of March to be especially cold, a cold March after a warm February is not without precedent. It happened as recently as 2018, when the average March temperature in Richmond was 3.9 degrees colder than February. That March had 10 nights with lows in the 20s.

Meteorological winter may be over, but we still have some cold nights ahead of us.

From the Archives: The James River James River James River James River James River James River James River James River James River