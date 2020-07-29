Richmond hasn’t seen 20 straight days of highs in the 90s since ‘Waterworld’ was in theaters

The last time Richmond had this many consecutive days in the 90s and 100s, people escaped the heat by packing into theaters showing "Apollo 13" and "Waterworld."
And this month could tie or come close to breaking an "Inception"-era record for hottest July overall.
Persistent 90s rival the record run
A typical summer might see us have a streak of ten days at or above 90 degrees before catching a break. Last year's longest spell of 90s lasted twelve days.
Wednesday marked Richmond's 20th straight day in the 90s (or higher), which makes this the second-longest such run on record behind one in the summer of 1995.
Thursday is likely to see us hit day number 21 with mid 90s, then a front and its storms could drop readings to the 80s on Friday and halt this streak.
The forecast involves more lower-to-mid 90s by the weekend then perhaps some upper 80s by the middle of next week. So for now, that quarter-century-old record looks to survive.
Longest streaks with a high at or above 90 degrees in Richmond:
• 27 days: July 11 to Aug. 6, 1995
• 20 days: July 10 to July 29, 2020 (in progress)
• 19 days: July 3 to July 21, 1993
• 17 days: July 30 to Aug. 15, 1980
(To update our story from July 17, Roanoke has now surpassed the record for consecutive 90-degree days there. Tuesday was day number 28. Previously, Roanoke's superlative streak of 90s lasted 22 days in 1966.)
Richmond is also stringing together an impressively long run of nights in the 70s.
Thursday was day 15 with a low at or above 70 degrees, and Friday would bring it into the top ten. With nights in the 70s confidently on tap through the middle of next week, we have a real shot of approaching the top four. It will be an interesting trend to watch as we go through August.
Longest streaks with a low at or above 70 degrees in Richmond:
• 31 days: June 24 to July 24, 2013
• 28 days: July 15 to Aug. 11, 1955
• 24 days: June 23 to July 16, 1921
• 21 days: July 15 to Aug. 4, 1898
Closing in on the hottest July
All of these scorching afternoons and too-warm nights have pushed the monthly average for July close to record levels.
The readings so far - plus predictions for the remaining days - average to 82.8 degrees. That would tie Richmond's monthly record set in July 2010. The runner-up was July 2012 at 82.7 degrees.
For comparison, the monthly normal based on the 1981 to 2010 era is 79.3 degrees. July 2019 also came in high at 81.5.
Including this year, seven of Richmond's eight warmest Julys have occurred since 2005. The other one was 1993.
The exact readings on Thursday and Friday will determine if July 2020 takes the lead.
Whether or not it's our hottest July outright, this month still yielded some of our hottest days locally since the early part of the 2010s.
• At 88.5 degrees, Tuesday's average temperature measured at Richmond International Airport (high of 101 plus low of 76, divided by two) was higher than any date since July 8, 2012.
• The period of July 19 to July 21 was the warmest three-day spell since 2012 as well, averaging to 87.3.
• Last year featured a slightly hotter week than any so far this summer. But the two week period ending Tuesday was the area's warmest 14-day stretch since 2011, averaging to 84.7.
Persistent warmth has been doing some heavy lifting outside of these hottest stretches. The peak heat of this month (and by extension, this year) was 101 degrees on July 19 and July 28.
Just as noteworthy, but probably not as obvious, the month's coolest high so far was a still-hot 88 on July 1.
Historically, it's common to catch a break from summer patterns with at least one cloudy July day in the 70s. Even blazing-hot 2010 had a day that only topped out at a somewhat-mild 83.
So depending on how Friday shapes up, 2020 could have the "warmest-coolest day" for any July on record. Or maybe we call it the "least cool" July in addition to the near-hottest.
In a similar vein, no day this month had a low below 66 degrees. July usually doesn't have such a stubbornly high temperature "floor," with many past years showing some occasional relief in the form of lower 60s or upper 50s. Those not-so-hot summer nights are getting harder to find as our climate continues to warm.
The sprawling intervals of heat and warmer summer nights are some of the most robust signals that we're feeling the effects of human-caused climate change.
Richmond's mean July temperature has risen by 2.7 degrees over the past 50 years, according to analysis by Climate Central. That translates into dealing with a few more dangerous 95-degree days in a typical summer than we would have a half-century ago. Even in a scenario where heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions are stabilized in the coming decades and concentrations level off, climate models show that a July like this would be the norm here within 50 years rather than the exception.
