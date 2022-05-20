Richmond hits 97 degrees, setting new record high

Friday was the hottest day so far this year in Richmond, reaching 97 degrees and eclipsing the old record for the date (96 in 1934). More heat is ahead Saturday, and we would be legitimately surprised if the record high does not fall, as the current record high for Saturday is 93 (1962).

Unlike the doldrums of middle to late summer, the southwest breezes will return for the afternoon, which may ease the impacts of the heat ever so slightly. But the high humidity that comes along with those southwest breezes will bring the heat index values up around 100 in the hottest part of the day.

Westward toward the Blue Ridge, from Smith Mountain Lake to Culpeper, thunderstorms are expected to develop Saturday evening. Ordinarily, some of those cooling rains would work toward metro Richmond in the hours that followed. But the southwest winds extend several thousand feet into the atmosphere, steering them away from Richmond. Nonetheless, do not be surprised if you are in the western suburban areas and see some flashes of light in the western sky a couple of hours after sunset.

One more hot day follows for Sunday, although more clouds will begin to mix with the sun, effectively keeping temperature closer to 90 degrees. Some of the cooler air now across the Plains will shift eastward into Virginia, ending the big heat in time for Monday. A scattering of showers and thunderstorms will race through Sunday evening, announcing the end of the hot spell, with afternoon temperatures 15 to 20 degrees lower on Monday compared to the weekend.

While certainly not cold, the relatively cooler air moving in on Monday will hold for a couple of days early next week, accompanied by a modest northeast breeze. Highs will generally be in the lower to middle 70s with lots of clouds and a spell or two of light rain.

That early week rain is expected to be spotty, and probably not add up to more than a quarter inch, but a larger disturbance will lumber across the state later in the week, bringing a better chance of some soaking rain late Thursday or Friday.

That brings us to the Memorial Day weekend, and while it is a bit too early to make any weather guarantees, early signs suggest a largely dry 3-day period with highs generally in the 80s.