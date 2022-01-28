Richmond issues winter storm advisory as region prepares for snow, wind and cold

The City of Richmond issued a winter storm advisory on Friday afternoon, which lasts through Saturday morning, as Virginia and much of the East Coast brace for another round of snowy, cold weather.

In a press release Friday, Mayor Levar Stoney urged residents to prepare and travel cautiously.

“Since Thursday evening, city crews have been preparing for any impacts we could see from this winter weather,” Stoney said. “I urge all residents to stay off the roads throughout the Winter Storm Advisory. If you must travel, be cautious and courteous to others. Your safety and the safety of your fellow Richmonders should be the top priority.”

Forecast are calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow in the Richmond-metro area with wind gust up to 30 mph increasing the likelihood of down trees, electric outages and impacts to major roads.